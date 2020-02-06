Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, Avani Gregg

You Might also like
Ambjaay
Ambjaay is in the Hollywire studio! He is chatting with us about his song “Uno” that’s gone viral on all social media platforms. If you’re a TikTok user, you’ve most definitely heard Ambjaays song “Uno”. However, even if you’re not, this song has been playing EVERYWHERE. We talk to the rapper about how his life has changed since releasing the hit song “Uno” and what is next. He tells us stories about performing with some of the top artists in rap music, like Tyga at Rolling Loud Music Festival and more. For more exclusive celebrity interviews and music news, keep it right here on Hollywire.
David Dobrik
David Dobrik is on the E! Peoples Choice red carpet with Jana Rosenberg!! David won Choice Social Star (to no one’s surprise). We chat with him about how it feels just to be nominated. We also ask him what he’d want to be doing if he wasn’t the leader of the Vlog Squad team. His answer may surprise you! David Dobrik is an internet personality most known for his Youtube channel. Born in Slovakia, David and his family moved to Illinois when he was six years old. Dobrik is the leader of the popular video group The Vlog Squad. He began his internet career on Vine– he would collaborate with other popular Viners, such as former girlfriend, Liza Koshy. He then moved to Los Angeles to boost his career. He was a member of the Youtube group Second Class before creating his personal comedy vlog Youtube channel. In addition to his work online, David has begun doing film work. His biggest role to date was voicing Axel in the 2019 animated film The Angry Birds Movie 2. Dobrik has won numerous awards for his work! In 2017, Dobrik won a Shorty Award for Vlogger of the Year and was the Breakout Creator at the Streamys. Today he is People Magazine’s Sexiest Heartthrob of 2019, winning over Harry Styles, Noah Centineno, Shawn Mendes, and Jordan Fisher.
Madelyn Deutch
Madelyn Deutch and her sister, Zoey Deutch, star in the film “The Year of Spectacular Men” that is directed by their mom! Madelyn wrote the screenplay for this film!! She’s putting the film’s soundtrack on Spotify! It took about four and a half years to complete this project. She hopes young girls take away a positive message from the film. She’s so happy this content is out in the world and there’s a film for women in their 20’s. She reveals that she has a huge crush on Drake!