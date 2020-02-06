Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, Avani Gregg

David Dobrik is on the E! Peoples Choice red carpet with Jana Rosenberg!! David won Choice Social Star (to no one’s surprise). We chat with him about how it feels just to be nominated. We also ask him what he’d want to be doing if he wasn’t the leader of the Vlog Squad team. His answer may surprise you! David Dobrik is an internet personality most known for his Youtube channel. Born in Slovakia, David and his family moved to Illinois when he was six years old. Dobrik is the leader of the popular video group The Vlog Squad. He began his internet career on Vine– he would collaborate with other popular Viners, such as former girlfriend, Liza Koshy. He then moved to Los Angeles to boost his career. He was a member of the Youtube group Second Class before creating his personal comedy vlog Youtube channel. In addition to his work online, David has begun doing film work. His biggest role to date was voicing Axel in the 2019 animated film The Angry Birds Movie 2. Dobrik has won numerous awards for his work! In 2017, Dobrik won a Shorty Award for Vlogger of the Year and was the Breakout Creator at the Streamys. Today he is People Magazine’s Sexiest Heartthrob of 2019, winning over Harry Styles, Noah Centineno, Shawn Mendes, and Jordan Fisher.