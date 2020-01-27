Addison Rae is catching up with us at Spotify’s Grammy event! We play Hollywire Firsts with her and she spills some tea about Bryce Hall. Plus, she tells us who she is rooting for when it comes to the Grammys Best New Artist award. Dont miss this!
Lance Bass
We caught up with Lance Bass in Austin, TX at SXSW! He was there with Aaron Kunkel to promote their film, “Boy Band Con.” We discuss when Nsync was created, the guys came together by friends introducing them and finally they sang “The Star Spangled Banner” together and knew they were going to be big! He was one of the first to listen to Britney Spear’s hit “Hit Me Baby One More Time” and he knew she was going to blow up. When they toured together they brought on Britney as their opener. He tells us that she was booed off stage, but by the middle of the tour she was a superstar! We also discuss Lou Pearlman’s involvement with the boy band, Nsync.
Lance Bass, you know him, you grew up with him, and now we can’t get enough of him. Lance Bass is a former N*SYNC band member who has taught us all how to pose, fall in love, and break it down on the dance floor. This multi talented star took his love for dance to the TV screen, entering in “Dancing with the Stars” and securing a top position in 3rd place. Unlike other N*SYNC members, Lance Bass is continuing to pursue a career in television and has been an inspiration for LGBTQ community memebrs around the world. We love you Lance.
CNCO
CNCO is in the Hollywire studio! We discuss how the group formed, their craziest fan encounter, and what a day on tour is like for them. Also, we discuss their first kiss! The guys tell us about their favorite place to visit, Tokyo and Europe. CNCO is a Latin American boy band who got their big break on the first season of television show “ La Banda.” This band consists of Joel Pimentel, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, and Zabdiel De Jesús. They won a five-year recording contract with Sony Music Latin after becoming the winning competitors on “La Banda.” Shortly after, the band went on tour with latin legend, Ricky Martin, and have caught the attention of fans from all around the world. Their second self titled album topped the billboard charts in 2018, and both their records debuted at number 1. We expect to see more from them!
Annie LeBlanc
We speak with Annie LeBlanc and Baby Ariel on the orange carpet at the Kids Choice Awards! Annie is linking up with Nickelodeon’s digital space and their new projects! The show is called “The Bake Off” with her sister Hayley LeBlanc. She went to a fitting with Jayden Bartels to get ready for the Kids Choice Awards! She tells us 5 of her favorite things about her sister Hayley and her biggest pet peeves. Baby Ariel says she is excited to see DJ Khalid! She is writing a lot of music and is in the studio.
Annie LeBlanc is one of three siblings and Annie along with her siblings have a hit channel on Youtube called Bratayley with over 7 million subscribers. Aside from youtube, Annie also stars in a few shows like Chicken Girls, and A Girl Named Jo, or even the youtube channel Brat. Aside from acting Annie is also a singer, with top hits on the charts, we are not surprised at how talented Annie is! Annie’s music inspiration comes from singers like Shawn Mendes and Kelsea Ballerini!