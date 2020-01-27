Addison Rae

CNCO is in the Hollywire studio! We discuss how the group formed, their craziest fan encounter, and what a day on tour is like for them. Also, we discuss their first kiss! The guys tell us about their favorite place to visit, Tokyo and Europe. CNCO is a Latin American boy band who got their big break on the first season of television show “ La Banda.” This band consists of Joel Pimentel, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, and Zabdiel De Jesús. They won a five-year recording contract with Sony Music Latin after becoming the winning competitors on “La Banda.” Shortly after, the band went on tour with latin legend, Ricky Martin, and have caught the attention of fans from all around the world. Their second self titled album topped the billboard charts in 2018, and both their records debuted at number 1. We expect to see more from them!