AJ Mitchell is on the Jingle Ball red carpet with Tony Moras! We chat with AJ about his new hair cut. He tells us why he ditched the locks and went for a buzz. AJ also chats with us about his hidden talent. Watch the interview to find that out, PLUS what he wants for Christmas. HINT: it has to do with music! AJ is so cool and so talented. We love chatting with him!
Lily Chee
Lily Chee is on this episode of Hollywire’s BEHIND THE FAME! Lily can really do it all. She is an actress, model, and content creator with a rapidly growing fan base. She breaks down how she got into the entertainment industry. Lily was actually discovered in a grocery store… specifically on the potato isle by a modeling agent at Wilhelmina. A week after signing with the agency, Lily booked a Nike campaign. After that, her career only kept blossoming. She recently worked on the last season of Brat’s “Chicken Girls” alongside Annie Leblanc. Lily has 2 sisters – Mabel and Nuala Chee. The 3 are the best of friends and are constantly creating vlogs together. If her sisters had to describe Lily in 3 works, they would say she is crazy, loving and loyal. Recently, Lily has started putting more content on her YouTube channel. In a very short time, Lily has gained for one hundred thousand subscribers. Aside from all that she’s doing in her career, Lily talks to us about the actives and hobbies that interest her. She loves photography, dancing and surfing. She also LOVES her fans. Lily is constantly engaging with her fans and any chance she gets to meet them, she loves it. We also talk to Lily about what it means to be an influencer. Listen to the podcast on all streaming platforms to find out what she has to say about this trending topic.
Born Li Ling Grace Chee, Lily Chee is an actress from Atlanta, GA, who now resides in New York. In 2015, Chee had a minor role in an episode of Daredevil and appeared in the movie Sunset Park in 2017. She is most known from Brat’s Chicken Girls (2017) as Britney. Chee is currently starring on Zoe Valentine, another web series produced by Brat. She has worked with Pencils of Promise, a company that gives a better education back to communities in need. Aside from acting, Chee has done work for Target and Old Navy and maintains an active social media presence– she dabbles in both Youtube and Tiktok, while also having over one million followers on Instagram.
Adam Pally
Adam Pally is at the Hollywire studio to chat about his life and career! He tells us all about CHAMPAIGN ILL where he and Sam Richardson play best friends with the biggest rapper in the world, who dies suddenly and they are forced to navigate their lives without him. CHAMPAIGN ILL is streaming now on YouTube Premium!! He has also worked with Leighton Meester and feels she is totally underrated and very talented. He feels really lucky to have worked with Jim Carey recently. He has two kids named Cole and Drake. We play How Well Do You Know JLo and find out he knows her pretty well!
Cierra Ramirez
Cierra Ramirez stops by the Hollywire studio to chat with Ashley Brinkman about her life, TV and music career! She breaks down her alter ego, Miss Thang! Her alter ego was given to her by her on-screen mom, Teri Polo from The Fosters. ‘Bad Boys’ is a song she feels a lot of people can relate to; people tend to pick the bad boy but she reveals she’d pick the good guy in real life! She cannot wait for everyone to see “Good Trouble” which she and Maia Mitchell star in. Not only that but, she shares real life stories about her and Maia! Cierra also tells us about her time spent with Noah Centineo. She has known Noah before he was on The Fosters. We play Holywords with Cierra and find out that she loves Coachella and tells us her favorite performance has been Kendrick Lamar. She loves Selena Gomez and people tell her they look similar! We also find out that she loves Riverdale, is a total Bughead fan, and works-out with Madeline Petsch!