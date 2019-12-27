HOLLYWIRE MUSIC INTERVIEWS POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS

AJ Mitchell

AJ Mitchell is on the Jingle Ball red carpet with Tony Moras! We chat with AJ about his new hair cut. He tells us why he ditched the locks and went for a buzz. AJ also chats with us about his hidden talent. Watch the interview to find that out, PLUS what he wants for Christmas. HINT: it has to do with music! AJ is so cool and so talented. We love chatting with him!

