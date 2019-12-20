Annie Leblanc is on this episode of Heartthrobs and Hotties! Jana Rosenberg and the Hollywire team are breaking down her best career, relationship and fashion moments. We talk Annie’s music and acting career, plus her friendship with Jayden Bartels. PLUS, we go down memory lane for some of her cutest moments with her boyfriend Asher Angel.
Chelsea
Chelsea is in the Hollywire studio! We chat all things music, the meaning of her song “Pink Tool Box, and her OG inspirations. Chelsea is singed to George Brown’s label – a music industry icon. Although the story of how she got signed wasn’t all rainbows and flowers as the label originally turned her down. However, all it took was one studio audition for Chelsea to wow the team and she was in later down the road. Aside from talking music, we play Hollywords with Chelsea. She talks about who her best friend is, if she’s more of a Taylor Swift girl or a Selena Gomez girl and more. If you haven’t yet, be sure to check out “Pink Tool Box” out now, plus keep up with Chelsea on Instagram @chelseamusicla!
Annie LeBlanc
SURPRISE! Hollywire has MORE Annie LeBlanc content that we just couldn’t keep away from you guys. This interview we talk to Annie about her NEW jewelry coming soon to “LeBling”, her new digital show with Nickelodeon, and why Jayden Bartels is her ride or die bestie. Plus, we play more Fan Favorites. Don’t miss the end of the video for some hilarious Annie Leblanc bloopers! Vidcon was so much with Annie and we can’t wait to see her again soon in our Hollywire studio!
Julianna Grace “Annie” LeBlanc is a 14 year-old teen icon from Fort Gordon, Georgia but is currently living in Los Angeles, California to help further her career. Annie is a singer, Youtuber, actress and a former gymnast. Her childhood consisted of her practicing and competing in gymnastics and her parents began posting videos online when she was only 3 years-old. She rose to fame back in 2010 through her families Youtube vlog channel, Bratayley, but she currently stars on the Brat web series ‘Chicken Girls’ and ‘A Girl Named Jo’. She has almost 8 million followers on Instagram and her followers are obsessed with her and her boyfriend, Asher Angel. They are viewed as the teen ‘It’ couple and their fans call them Ashannie. There are hundreds of couple fan accounts that are dedicated to their relationship and we are just as obsessed with them.
Cobra Kai
“Cobra Kai” is a new series in it’s second season that takes place 34 years after the original film, “The Karate Kid,” and an event in 1984 at the ‘All Valley Karate Tournament.’ The story follows the reopening of the Cobra Kai dojo by Johnny Lawrence and his old rivalry with Daniel La Russo. The show stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and Martin Kove. They sum up season 1 in one word, awesomeness, victory, and triumphant. We discuss the fight scenes that went into season 2 and all of the training that went into it. They explain that they did not get a lot of time to train so that made things even harder and pushed the cast even harder. They spill that the fight scenes are going to be bigger and better than in season 1! The fan response has been amazing and the love has been revived for this movie and show. The three leads give us season 2 details and how the stakes are higher, new characters, and bigger fight scenes!