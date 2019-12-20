HOLLYWIRE HEARTTHROBS AND HOTTIES POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS

Annie Leblanc

Annie Leblanc is on this episode of Heartthrobs and Hotties! Jana Rosenberg and the Hollywire team are breaking down her best career, relationship and fashion moments. We talk Annie’s music and acting career, plus her friendship with Jayden Bartels. PLUS, we go down memory lane for some of her cutest moments with her boyfriend Asher Angel.

