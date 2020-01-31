POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS

Asher Angel Gets “Chills” Over Annie Leblanc

Asher Angel has a new song out! ‘Chills’ is finally out and fans are FREAKING out! Not only is the song a complete banger, the message behind it is quite romantic. Who is Asher talking about? Is it girlfriend Annie Leblanc? DUH! Gabi Conti and Tony Moras have all the details right here on Hot on Hollywire.

