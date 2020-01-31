Asher Angel Gets “Chills” Over Annie Leblanc

Asher Angel has a new song out! ‘Chills’ is finally out and fans are FREAKING out! Not only is the song a complete banger, the message behind it is quite romantic. Who is Asher talking about? Is it girlfriend Annie Leblanc? DUH! Gabi Conti and Tony Moras have all the details right here on Hot on Hollywire.
Hayden Summerall
Jana Rosenberg is at Vidcon with Hayden Summerall! We talk to him about his favorite content creators… aka David Dobrik, music, and more. We also play “Explain The Post” where Hayden explains his latest Instagram posts. Find out who Hayden would want to collaborate with in all genres of music. Plus, he answers fan questions!
Hayden Summerall is one of our favorites here at Hollywire! At just 14, this young teen heartthrob has a huge fan base! He comes from a big family, born in Dallas, Texas being one of 4 boys! As far as tv/film goes he has done it all. He famously played TK in ‘Chicken Girls’ on Brat Network as well as appearing in the pilot episode of ‘Sneaky Pete’. Hayden has also become a big name in music since going on tour with Jacob Sartorius in 2018. Together, he and Johnny Orlando are taking the world by storm. We can’t wait to see what Hayden will do next.
Avril Lavigne
Tony Moras is on the UNICEF Masquerade Ball red carpet with Avril Lavigne!! We talked with her not to long ago at her tour rehearsals and now that she’s back, we got the scoop on what being back on the stage has been like for her. Avril tells us that she’s feeling better than ever! Seeing the fans sing back her songs to her is one of the most inspiring and exciting things for her. Now she’s here at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball talking about her involvement with the organization. Avril is very happy to be able to give back. Plus, her costume is INSANE! For more Avril Lavigne interviews and news, keep it right here on Hollywire.
JAYDE PIERCE
We spoke to model, influencer and makeup guru Jayde Pierce at Beautycon! She spoke to us about juggling life as a mother and her career. She also spoke about her insights into the world of beauty and social media. Jayde has been a model, beauty guru and online personality since 2010, when she signed up for Twitter. Jayde currently counts over 950 000 followers. Jayde Pierce was rumored to be linked to Justin Bieber, back in the day. She rose to fame and has built an impressive and loyal fanbase.