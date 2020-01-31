Asher Angel Gets “Chills” Over Annie Leblanc

Jana Rosenberg is at Vidcon with Hayden Summerall! We talk to him about his favorite content creators… aka David Dobrik, music, and more. We also play “Explain The Post” where Hayden explains his latest Instagram posts. Find out who Hayden would want to collaborate with in all genres of music. Plus, he answers fan questions!

Hayden Summerall is one of our favorites here at Hollywire! At just 14, this young teen heartthrob has a huge fan base! He comes from a big family, born in Dallas, Texas being one of 4 boys! As far as tv/film goes he has done it all. He famously played TK in ‘Chicken Girls’ on Brat Network as well as appearing in the pilot episode of ‘Sneaky Pete’. Hayden has also become a big name in music since going on tour with Jacob Sartorius in 2018. Together, he and Johnny Orlando are taking the world by storm. We can’t wait to see what Hayden will do next.