Ashley Tisdale is at the Grove tree lighting in Los Angeles with Tony Moras! We chat with her about her new Netlix series “Merry Happy Whatever” starring Bridget Mendler, Dennis Quaid and more. She explains the show takes place leading up to the New Year, so it is the perfect time to start watching. She also reveals she is not so great of a cook! She tells a hilarious cooking experience gone wrong on Christmas. Don’t miss it!
BRETMAN ROCK
Bretman Rock walked the Beautycon carpet in the BEST outfit we have seen that day! In a karate themed kimono, Bretman shares the things that keep him real in the world of glam and social media. The Instagram sensation also gives an insight into his creation if he were to meet Kim Kardashian West, who was also present at the event. Beautycon 2018 took place in downtown LA. Some guests that day included Kim Kardashian West, Tessa Brooks, Nikita Dragun, amongst others.
Boy In Space
Boy in Space is in the Hollywire studio! If you haven’t heard of him yet, you absolutely will. “Cold” singer Boy in Space, AKA Robin Lundback is a Swedish artist taking streaming platforms by storm. He just released a new song “On A Prayer” featuring Shy Martin. The song is AMAZING! He is also soon to be going on tour with the insanely successful Alec Benjamin. We get to know who Boy in Space is behind the music and everything he is about. He also plays Hollywords with Hollywire’s Dante Brunetto. Don’t miss it!
Best Vegan Ice Cream Sundae In Los Angeles (Crave It)
Hollywire is giving you ALL the cravings on this episode of Crave It hosted by Brandi Chang. Harlowe is a restaurant and bar located right in the heart of West Hollywood. Not only are their cocktails amazing, but they have one of the BEST vegan ice cream sundae’s in town. Brandi hangs out with Harlowe bar tender Blaze to get the details on their small bites and cocktails. One of their most popular drinks is the skinny spicy margarita. Blaze is taking you guys through it step by step so you can make it at home! Stay tuned for more cravings exclusively on Hollywire’s Crave It!