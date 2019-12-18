POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS POPULAR CELEBRITY TV INTERVIEWS

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale is at the Grove tree lighting in Los Angeles with Tony Moras! We chat with her about her new Netlix series “Merry Happy Whatever” starring Bridget Mendler, Dennis Quaid and more. She explains the show takes place leading up to the New Year, so it is the perfect time to start watching. She also reveals she is not so great of a cook! She tells a hilarious cooking experience gone wrong on Christmas. Don’t miss it!

