Want to know how to make the best Tik Toks? We have you covered!! Tik Tok star Avani Gregg is telling us how she rose Tik Tok fame. Plus, all about the best tactics she uses to get her videos on the top page of Tik Tok. Avani has become one the apps top played users. Stay tuned for more news from your favorite Tik Tokers!!
You Might also like
-
Gabourey Sidibe
Gabourey Sidibe, Hayden Szeto, Grant Rosenmeyer, and Richard Wong from “Come As You Are” drop by to chat with us at the Hollywire X Smirnoff SXSW event in Austin, Texas at SXSW. We play Hollywords and find out they are all cat people; most own a cat of their own. The cast tell us a story about filming in the van, a location in the film. Gabourey was driving the van and they almost got t-boned by a man on the run from the police! She also tells us when she crashed her car while listening to JC Chasez’s album!
-
Jacob Sartorius
Jacob Sartorius is at the Hollywire studio talking about new music and his life! He tells Tony Moras that his song ‘Better With You’ is about someone, but he’s keeping that certain someone a secret! He loves Maroon 5, Adam Levine’s sound, and wanted to incorporate that with a Bruno Mars vibe on this song. Jacob thinks everyone should step their pants game up! He has so many pairs of pants and says he even wears crazy pants when he’s at home. He tells us about a time when a fan brought him a gold fish and chocolate milk to a meet and greet. We play Hollywords with him and find out his celebrity crush Paris Hilton! Also, we find out that in 2018 he dealt with anxiety and has been dealing with it in a positive way. Finally, he says Blackbear has been like a big brother to him!
-
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Sofia Wiley and Matt Cornett
Matt Cornett and Sofia Wiley are in the Hollywire studio talking about the new show High School Musical: The Musical The Series!! The two dive into what separates the show from the legendary movie. They talk about a day in life on set and how much of a dream it is to be apart of such an iconic series exclusively on Disney Plus!
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a mockumentary web television series created for Disney+. The show focuses on a group of teenage theater enthusiasts at East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, who participate in creating their school production, High School Musical: The Musical. The first season consists of 10 episodes starring Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders. A former background cast member, Miss Jenn, begins working as the new drama teacher and decides to stage a performance of High School Musical: The Musical for her first winter production to celebrate the East High School’s affiliation with the original film. As they countdown to the opening night of their school’s first-ever production, friendships are tested, rivalries flare, and romance blossom.