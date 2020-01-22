Avani Gregg

Matt Cornett and Sofia Wiley are in the Hollywire studio talking about the new show High School Musical: The Musical The Series!! The two dive into what separates the show from the legendary movie. They talk about a day in life on set and how much of a dream it is to be apart of such an iconic series exclusively on Disney Plus!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a mockumentary web television series created for Disney+. The show focuses on a group of teenage theater enthusiasts at East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, who participate in creating their school production, High School Musical: The Musical. The first season consists of 10 episodes starring Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders. A former background cast member, Miss Jenn, begins working as the new drama teacher and decides to stage a performance of High School Musical: The Musical for her first winter production to celebrate the East High School’s affiliation with the original film. As they countdown to the opening night of their school’s first-ever production, friendships are tested, rivalries flare, and romance blossom.