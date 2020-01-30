Bebe Rexha

Inigo Pascual is in the Hollywire studio with Jana Rosenberg! Inigo spun the Hollywords wheel and told us his favorite weird food combination… which actually may be yours as well! We also found out if he prefers a Netflix night in or a wild night out. Inigo told us all about what it’s been like to travel around America and promote his music. He’s thrived in the Filipino music industry but now it’s time for him to bring his talents to the US charts. Inigo has dance moves for days and even has one hidden talent that we can assure you no one else has… or should have! Check out our interview with Inigo to find out!

Inigo Dôminic Pascual is a 21 year old Filipino singer, songwriter, and actor. Following in the footsteps of his father Piolo Pascual, Inigo made his debut in the 2007 film Paano Kita Iibigin. From there, he has starred in numerous shows and movies such as Crazy Beautiful You, And I Love You So, and Para sa Hopeless Romantic. Inigo ventured into music after releasing his first song “Buko” with Julian Estrada in 2014. His award-winning and hit song “Dahil Sa’yo” made history by becoming the first number one song on Billboard Philippines’ Top 20 chart, staying at the top for 12 weeks. Check out Inigo’s latest song with musician and YouTuber Wengie called “Mr. Nice Guy”.