Bebe Rexha is on the Spotify Best New Artist red carpet with Jana Rosenberg! We are chatting with her about her new album she is currently working on. She has some exciting collaborations on the album! We also chat with MAX about Grammy week and his hit song “Love Me Less”. Don’t miss it!
Charli XCX “Blame it on Your Love” ft. Lizzo
“Blame it on Your Love” ft. Lizzo is the newest release by Charli XCX. This highly anticipated new song features Lizzo, an American hip-hop singer, who spices “Blame It on Your Love” up a little bit with her rap verse. The main message of this song is all about being in love and making mistakes along the way. In the chorus, Charli says that “she can’t help it and she blames it on your love.” She talks about how the love she is feeling drives her a little crazy and has led her to hurt people. Lizzo even begins her rap with, “I don’t know what’s wrong with this girl Charli, she’s crazy.” This song portrays a great message about love, while also having a very energetic beat that makes it super easy to dance along to. Make sure to check out “Blame it on Your Love” ft. Lizzo out now!
Electropop singer Charli XCX rose to her fame by posting her music on MySpace in 2008 from her quiet home in Essex, England, which led to her discovery and many hit songs. Her iconic single with Icona Pop, “I Love It” became her first international hit and opened the door up to many opportunities. A year later, she collaborated with female rapper Iggy Azalea and sang the chorus to the catchy song “Fancy” which became one of the best-selling singles worldwide in 2014. She then touched all of our hearts with her first solo hit “Boom Clap” as it was included in the soundtrack album of The Fault in Our Stars f ilm that same year. Charli XCX joined Taylor Swift in her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018 as an opening act and continues to amaze us with her alternative style of pop like her latest upbeat hit “1999” with Australian singer Troye Sivan.
Inigo Pascual
Inigo Pascual is in the Hollywire studio with Jana Rosenberg! Inigo spun the Hollywords wheel and told us his favorite weird food combination… which actually may be yours as well! We also found out if he prefers a Netflix night in or a wild night out. Inigo told us all about what it’s been like to travel around America and promote his music. He’s thrived in the Filipino music industry but now it’s time for him to bring his talents to the US charts. Inigo has dance moves for days and even has one hidden talent that we can assure you no one else has… or should have! Check out our interview with Inigo to find out!
Inigo Dôminic Pascual is a 21 year old Filipino singer, songwriter, and actor. Following in the footsteps of his father Piolo Pascual, Inigo made his debut in the 2007 film Paano Kita Iibigin. From there, he has starred in numerous shows and movies such as Crazy Beautiful You, And I Love You So, and Para sa Hopeless Romantic. Inigo ventured into music after releasing his first song “Buko” with Julian Estrada in 2014. His award-winning and hit song “Dahil Sa’yo” made history by becoming the first number one song on Billboard Philippines’ Top 20 chart, staying at the top for 12 weeks. Check out Inigo’s latest song with musician and YouTuber Wengie called “Mr. Nice Guy”.
Slushii
Music producer and DJ, Slushii shares with us his love for “Power Rangers” and he just got back from Japan! He is good friends with Marshmello and they both went to the premiere of “Bright” together starring Will Smith! Slushii’s favorite actor is Will Smith and he got to meet him. Slushii and Marshmello created electronic characters for electronic music. He crated the the name ‘Slushii’ while working at Best Buy! Slushii will be playing at Nocturnal Wonderland this weekend, September 14-15!! There will be a lot of dancing and fire on stage! He would get ‘plurnt’ with Travis Scott, he would want Tyler, the Creator on his ‘drop,’ would have a ‘shuffle off’ with Skrillex, and would share a ‘candy’ with Post Malone.