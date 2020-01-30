HOLLYWIRE MUSIC INTERVIEWS POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha is on the Spotify Best New Artist red carpet with Jana Rosenberg! We are chatting with her about her new album she is currently working on. She has some exciting collaborations on the album! We also chat with MAX about Grammy week and his hit song “Love Me Less”. Don’t miss it!

Post Views: 30
Scroll to top