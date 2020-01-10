Best Breakfast Bowl in Los Angeles (CRAVE IT)

On this episode of Hollywire’s CRAVE IT, we are in Venice at Yours Truly. Brandi Chang is talking with chef Vartan about its unique, culturally diverse food and drink menu. One of Yours Truly most famous items on the menu is their morning bowl. Watch this episode of CRAVE IT where Brandi and Chef Vartan talk about why the morning bowl at Yours Truly is so special. Plus, which cocktails go best with which dinner entrees – all concepted by Chef Vartan himself.