Best Vegan Ice Cream Sundae In Los Angeles (Crave It)

Gabby Barrett is in the Hollywire studio with Tony Moras! She gives a LIVE performance of her smash hit song “I Hope” and talks to us about where the emotion for that song came from. At just 19, Gabby Barrett has accomplished so much. We chat with her about placing third on American Idol, the success of her music career already and where her talents are going to take her. We’re not the only ones who can see that. Country music QUEEN Carrie Underwood also agrees. The two are now good friends! Can we get a Gabby and Carrie collaboration soon please?! Comment below how much you love Gabby and her music!

Gabby Barrett is a 19 year old American country singer who finished third in season 16 of American Idol. She started singing when she was 9 years old and started doing shows when she was 11. She auditioned for American Idol in Nashville, Tennessee, and emerged as a favorite contestant in the competition. Not only did she come in third place, but she also fell in love and married fellow contestant Cade Foehner. After being on American Idol, she collaborated with songwriter and producer Allen Foster to write three songs on her album The Fireflies. Barrett has opened for Toby Keith in Ohio, Keith Urban, and Cole Swindell. She also performed at a Pittsburgh Pirates’ game and sang the national anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelersand at the Daytona 500. In 2019, Barrett released a single titled “I Hope,” which was co-written by Jon Nite and Zachary Kale. The song attracted the attention of music labels, and in June 2019, she signed with Warner Music Nashville.