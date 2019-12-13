POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS

Best Vegan Ice Cream Sundae In Los Angeles (Crave It)

Hollywire is giving you ALL the cravings on this episode of Crave It hosted by Brandi Chang. Harlowe is a restaurant and bar located right in the heart of West Hollywood. Not only are their cocktails amazing, but they have one of the BEST vegan ice cream sundae’s in town. Brandi hangs out with Harlowe bar tender Blaze to get the details on their small bites and cocktails. One of their most popular drinks is the skinny spicy margarita. Blaze is taking you guys through it step by step so you can make it at home! Stay tuned for more cravings exclusively on Hollywire’s Crave It!

