Best Vegan Ice Cream Sundae In Los Angeles (Crave It)

Hollywire is giving you ALL the cravings on this episode of Crave It hosted by Brandi Chang. Harlowe is a restaurant and bar located right in the heart of West Hollywood. Not only are their cocktails amazing, but they have one of the BEST vegan ice cream sundae’s in town. Brandi hangs out with Harlowe bar tender Blaze to get the details on their small bites and cocktails. One of their most popular drinks is the skinny spicy margarita. Blaze is taking you guys through it step by step so you can make it at home! Stay tuned for more cravings exclusively on Hollywire’s Crave It!
You Might also like
-
Gabby Barrett
Gabby Barrett is in the Hollywire studio with Tony Moras! She gives a LIVE performance of her smash hit song “I Hope” and talks to us about where the emotion for that song came from. At just 19, Gabby Barrett has accomplished so much. We chat with her about placing third on American Idol, the success of her music career already and where her talents are going to take her. We’re not the only ones who can see that. Country music QUEEN Carrie Underwood also agrees. The two are now good friends! Can we get a Gabby and Carrie collaboration soon please?! Comment below how much you love Gabby and her music!
Gabby Barrett is a 19 year old American country singer who finished third in season 16 of American Idol. She started singing when she was 9 years old and started doing shows when she was 11. She auditioned for American Idol in Nashville, Tennessee, and emerged as a favorite contestant in the competition. Not only did she come in third place, but she also fell in love and married fellow contestant Cade Foehner. After being on American Idol, she collaborated with songwriter and producer Allen Foster to write three songs on her album The Fireflies. Barrett has opened for Toby Keith in Ohio, Keith Urban, and Cole Swindell. She also performed at a Pittsburgh Pirates’ game and sang the national anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelersand at the Daytona 500. In 2019, Barrett released a single titled “I Hope,” which was co-written by Jon Nite and Zachary Kale. The song attracted the attention of music labels, and in June 2019, she signed with Warner Music Nashville.
-
Dean Lewis
Dean Lewis is in the Hollywire studio with Tony Moras!! We are talking all things music – the older hits and the new with this Australian heartthrob. Dean is just getting off the road after 2 years of touring. We chat with him about life on the road, meeting all the fans and his hit song “Be Alright” that gained massive success in the last year. More recently, Dean put out “Used To Love” with Martin Garrix. We have the song on repeat here at Hollywire!! Dean tells us how the collaboration came to life. Plus, we have Dean spin the Hollywire wheel and he may or may not be revealing his celebrity crush. Watch the interview to get all the deets!!
-
Storm Reid
Storm Reid is on the E! Peoples Choice red carpet with Jana Rosenberg! We talk to this talented star about HBO’s hit show Euphoria. She tells us what it was like working a show that speaks out to the teens of our generation. She also tells us what it was like to play Zendaya’s TV little sister. The two had so much fun together, they’re basically sisters IRL! Zendaya even went over to Storm’s house last Thanksgiving! We also play some rapid fire questions with Storm where she reveals which she’d rather! Don’t miss this!
Storm Reid an American actress born in Atlanta, Georgia is making big moves within the entertainment industry. Although she is only 16 years old she began her acting career at three years old. She’s played Meg Murry in Ava DuVernay’s Wrinkle in Time which came from Walt Disney Studios. Reid has also been apart of television shows such as, The Thundermans, Adam DeVine’s House Party, NCIS: Los Angeles and Chicago P.D. Most recently she plays Gia Bennet in the HBO series Euphoria as well as the character “Ashley” in the 2019 film Don’t Let Go starring David Oyelowo. We also are excited to see her in upcoming movies such as The Invisible Man and Suicide Squad coming out in the year 2020/21.