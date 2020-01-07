Brooke Barry Tik Tok Star Reveals She is DATING Rivers Taylor!!

Brooke Barry is in the Hollywire studio with Jana Rosenberg!! She is talking to us about her new Tik Tok fame and what the platform has done for her. We play Noggins Up with Brooke and she reveals she is officially dating boyfriend Rivers Taylor!! Don’t miss the Brooke Barry tea!

Brooke Barry is a TikTok creator who has gained over 2.8 million followers on the social media app. Her zodiac sign is Aries. She is eighteen years old. Her first viral TikTok was in March of 2018 when she edited her trip to New York City and played 'Moving to New York.' In 2015, she started her YouTube channel called Brooke Barry, where she posts different content about her lifestyle, make up, and tips about TikTok.