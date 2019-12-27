Bryce Hall and Tayler Holder are hanging out with Tony Moras at InstaSkate with INSTAGRAM. We chat with these two Tik Tok sensations about their friendship, living together and what they want for Christmas. They reveal that they are single and are in the market for serious girlfriends! Ladies, hit Bryce and Tayler up!

Bryce Hall began his social media career in 2014 and since then has accumulated over 1.7 million followers on Instagram. Hall is originally from Maryland but now resides in Los Angeles where he lives with his friend and other social media star, Tayler Holder. He is most commonly known for posting his day to day life and showcasing his unique fashion looks. You can also find Byrce on other social media platforms like Tiktok, where he has over 1.3 million fans, and YouTube where he has over 835K subscribers. His online success even earned him a spot on the Press Play Tour.

Tayler Holder, social media influencer, singer, and aspiring actor and model has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram. Tayler was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Los Angeles at the age of 18. He has traveled all around the world to perform and meet his fans. In 2018, he starred as Luke on the Brat series Dirt. He also released his first single “Fallback” in August of 2018. Tayler is also successful on other social media platforms such as TikTok where has over 4 million fans.