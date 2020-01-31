POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS TOP INFLUENCERS INTERVIEWS

Bryce Hall

Hollywire’s Jana Rosenberg is at Sway LA with Bryce Hall! We chat with him about his rise to fame, Tik Tok and of course… Addison Rae. Bryce tells us what goes down in the house on a daily basis. Plus, how his relationship with Addison Rae is growing into something a little more serious! More Sway LA interviews are coming! Stay tuned.

Post Views: 51
Scroll to top