Hollywire’s Jana Rosenberg is at Sway LA with Bryce Hall! We chat with him about his rise to fame, Tik Tok and of course… Addison Rae. Bryce tells us what goes down in the house on a daily basis. Plus, how his relationship with Addison Rae is growing into something a little more serious! More Sway LA interviews are coming! Stay tuned.
You Might also like
CJ PERRY
CJ Perry tells us about her first ladder match! She describes her first experience and spills all the details on how to get to the briefcase first. Although, some may have cheated their way to the top of the ladder, CJ was sure to crush her opponents during the fight. CJ gives us her tips on how she keeps her figure and looking amazing 365 days a year!
Jonathan Bennett
‘Mean Girls’, Jonathan Bennett stopped by the studio to tell us all about his new cookbook, The Burn Cookbook!! Jonathan told us about the inspiration behind his new book and even how he first thought of the idea! He includes everything from DIY beauty masks to workout routines included in his new book. Jonathan says the recipes are so good, but SO simple!! We played fetch or not fetch with Jonathan! He said cheat days from your diet is not fetch, he has way too many of those!! He even revealed that he has skinny-dipped with his costars, we wonder who?
Murda Beatz
Murda Beatz in the studio with Tony Moras! Murda is a legend in the rap industry. He’s produced for everyone from Migos, Nicki Minaj to Drake. Most recently, he just released “Shopping Spree” ft. Lil Pump and Sheck Wes. The song is a massive success and the video is already viral. We chat with him about the new jam, but coming up in the industry with Migos and making “wedding music” HITS with Drake.
Born in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, Shane Lee Lindstrom found a love for music at a young age. The drums were the first instrument he learned to play and his love grew from there. Growing up, he knew he was different, but he never let that discourage him from pursuing his dreams.He began producing when he was 17 years old using a program his friend showed him. Lindstrom had spent the summer after graduating high school learning and creating beats. He prides himself on making and working with people he creates personal relationships in the entertainment industry. Beatz started his career producing a track for Migos in 2015–this was a stepping-stone to his long list of production credits for dozens of acclaimed artists, such as Drake, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, PartyNextDoor, French Montana, and Meek Mill.