Cameron Dallas is on this episode of Hollywire’s BEHIND THE FAME podcast! He is opening up on his sobriety and how life has changed for him since getting sober. Cameron talks about what motivated his decision to get sober and how it has positively affected his lifestyle and career ever since. He recently released his single and music video for “Helpless”. Cameron speaks about how important that song is to him and what kind of music is coming to follow it in the near future. We are so happy and proud of this guy! Steam this episode on all platforms and watch it right here on Hollywire.
