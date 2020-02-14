POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS

Camila Cabello Cozies Up To ‘Cinderella’ Co-Star Nicholas Galitzine

Camila Cabello is in London shooting Disney’s live action ‘Cinderella’! Not only is she acting as the Cinderella in the film, but she also has a big hand in the music for the film. Camila has been posting to her Instagram page with her co-stars and getting comfortable with Nickolas Galitzine. Get the full scoop right her on Hot on Hollywire with Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti.

Post Views: 34
Scroll to top