Camila Cabello Cozies Up To ‘Cinderella’ Co-Star Nicholas Galitzine

Camila Cabello is in London shooting Disney’s live action ‘Cinderella’! Not only is she acting as the Cinderella in the film, but she also has a big hand in the music for the film. Camila has been posting to her Instagram page with her co-stars and getting comfortable with Nickolas Galitzine. Get the full scoop right her on Hot on Hollywire with Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti.
Nafessa Williams
Nafessa Williams stars in “Black Lightning” as ‘Thunder’ and “Anissa Pierce.’ She opens up about her character and that she is so proud to be playing a Black lesbian superhero. Nefessa confesses that feels like a badass when she puts on her Thunder costume and sometimes her friends have to remind her that she’s not actually a superhero! We play Hollywords with Nafessa where she gushes over Cress Williams and China Anne McClain!
Josephine Langford
We caught up with Josephine Langford at the premiere of her film “After”!! She said she loved working with the whole cast and had an especially great time working alongside Selma Blair. We discuss her role in the film and the infamous lake scene with Hero Fiennes-Tiffin! We also spoke with the director, Jenny Gage!
Up and coming star, Josephine Langford is someone you will start seeing a lot more of. You have seen her in the movies Wish Upon and Wolf Creek. She is also Thirteen Reasons Why, Katherine Langfords sister. She is starting is the new film After, alongside Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Pia Mia. Josephine is originally from Australia which is a long way from Hollywood.
PRETTYMUCH
PRETTYMUCH comes to the Hollywire studio to talk about their new single “Summer on You”. The boys also share what songs they have on their summer playlist, their love for extreme activities, and they help us come up with a name for our Hollywire fans! They should the the Hollywire team a new dance move! The members of Prettymuch are Zion Kuwonu, Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Austin Porter, Nick Mara.