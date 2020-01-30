Chase Hudson & Addison Rae Take It To The Next Level!

Chase Hudson and Addison Rae’s rise to fame just went to the next level! The two Tik Tok stars are officially working with one of entertainments top agencies. What is next for them? Modeling, film and tv? Music? Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details!
Lele Pons
We catch up with Lele Pons! She tells us what the experience is like making a video for Instagram. She also just hosted The Voice Mexico! Lele just released her song Celoso and says it means a jealous guy.
Lexi DiBenedetto
Lexi DiBenedetto thinks living in Los Angeles is a big adventure in itself! She learned how to drive in LA and confesses she’s painted her nails in the car! She loves working on the set of “Knight Squad” her and her cast-mates are always laughing while on set. She thinks the show touches on real life situations that are relatable to the show. Lexi breaks down her character’s style and her personal style! She also reveals her favorite storyline in the show, Ciara and Prudence! We play ‘This Or That – Squad Edition’ where Lexi tells us what she does with her friends during the week!
In Real Life
In Real Life have been touring and performing on the American Idol tour! They are super excited to see Meghan Trainor perform at the Teen Choice Awards. Khalid stopped by their dressing room before the TCA show to say hi! They were excited but they played it cool. They all agreed they would love to get a picture with Lucy Hale, Cole Sprouse, and Katherine Langford! They have a fun group chat together where they send each other close up photo’s of the other, audio messages, and meme’s! Watch out for their new single “Got Me Good” on September 5th! They have a headliner tour coming up in September and they love playing in downtown San Antonio!