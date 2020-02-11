Cole Sprouse or Dylan Sprouse?

You Might also like
Gnash
Gnash is in the Hollywire studio chatting with Ashley Brinkman about his tour and album ‘We’. Gnash performs ‘Dear Insecurity’ live in the studio! His tour, The Broken Hearts Club Tour, is currently going on now and his last show will be back here in Los Angeles! While on tour, Gnash will have a private yoga instructor with him and he says he likes to meditate everyday to keep positive. We play Hollywords with Gnash and find out his celebrity crush and a cool fan moment!
Maddie Ziegler
We got to hang out with Maddie Ziegler! She is here supporting My Friends Place, a non-profit organization supporting homeless youth. She’s been volunteering here every month for a year. We discuss the trending dance move The Whoa and working on Lennon Stella’s music video! We also talk about Maddie finally getting her drivers license!! Maddie has a fashion/merch line that she loves!
Ever since being young, Maddie Ziegler is super passionate about her love for performing on stage. Originally from Pennsylvania, Maddie has been practicing dance alongside her little sister Mackenzie Ziegler. This leads to Maddie’s role in the hit tv show Dance Moms. And shortly after, Maddie became an instant viral star online after starring in Sia’s music videos such as Chandelier, Elastic Heart, and Big Girls Cry. All of these videos have garnered more than a billion views, and Maddie has performed on shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live, Saturday Night Live, the Ellen show, and even to the Grammy’s. Not just in music videos or late night shows, Maddie can also be seen on hit shows like Liars, Austin and Ally, and even Pretty Little Liars!
SOPHIE SIMMONS
Sophie Simmons talks about her song Paper Cut and how it’s about the little things that build up in a relationship. Her song Black Mirror was inspired by the show and how technology runs ours lives. Her parents, Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed, are so honest with her about her performances, they never settle and know how great the show can be. She loves it and is encouraged by them!