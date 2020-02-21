Echosmith’s Sydney Sierota

Sydney Sierota from Echosmith is in the Hollywire studio with Gabi Conti! She is telling us about how she and her brothers are gearing up for their tour for the new album “Lonely Generation”. We also chat about how Echosmith’s new music is different from music in the past. PLUS, they are doing 12 music videos for each song on the album!! She also gets puts to the test during a game of Never Have I Ever. Go see Echosmith on tour RIGHT NOW and stream their new album “Lonely Generation”.
