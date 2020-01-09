Emily Tosta is in the Hollywire studio with Jana Rosenberg! She is talking about her new show “Party of Five” on Freeform. “Party of Five” is a reboot that Emily feels so grateful to be part of as the show covers topics near and dear to her heart. Not only is Emily an actress, but she is also an activist! Find out which charities and causes she is making noise about and other amazing things Emily has in the works!
Kailee Morgue
Kailee Morgue hangouts in the Hollywire studio with Ashley Brinkman to chat about music! Her song Siren has an amazing music video that Kailee directed! She had to get into water and the water was freezing, she said. The song is about indulging in guilty pleasures and it accidentally developed a mythological feel, similar to Medusa. Her hair was green, not necessarily for Medusa but it fit. She ended up cutting her hair short and dying it pink so that the focus would be more on her music not her green hair. She has a lot of tattoo’s, her dad owned a tattoo shop when she was growing up. She said most of the tattoo’s she has she got on an impulse. Kailee also opens up about studying witchcraft and how she got into crystal healing.
ALISHA MARIE
Alisha Marie stopped by the studio for a catch up! She discusses her Youtube hiatus, upcoming content, as well as testing her level of Hollywood in a game of ‘How Holly Are You
Cheat Codes
Cheat Codes, Trevor Dahl, Matthew Russell, and Kevi, love their hit song ‘Let’s Talk About Sex.’ They tour in Europe a lot and they love it! “Cheat Codes” to them, means everything in life should be easy and they drop some major wisdom on us in the studio! They think The Chainsmokers do life and music just right. Cheat Codes love to throw money out to the crowd during their sets. Kevi has an 8 (All Too Easy) on his tooth! a little like Post Malone’s teeth. Their song ‘Only You’ with Little Mix is doing so well!! The song came together really fast for them because they were having fun making it! Kevi broke Trevor’s underwear and threw it into the crowd at a live show! Kevi’s dog @imprincessrosie goes on tour with them too and has her own Instagram profile!