Emily Tosta

Emily Tosta is in the Hollywire studio with Jana Rosenberg! She is talking about her new show “Party of Five” on Freeform. “Party of Five” is a reboot that Emily feels so grateful to be part of as the show covers topics near and dear to her heart. Not only is Emily an actress, but she is also an activist! Find out which charities and causes she is making noise about and other amazing things Emily has in the works!

