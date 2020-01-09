Emily Tosta

Kailee Morgue hangouts in the Hollywire studio with Ashley Brinkman to chat about music! Her song Siren has an amazing music video that Kailee directed! She had to get into water and the water was freezing, she said. The song is about indulging in guilty pleasures and it accidentally developed a mythological feel, similar to Medusa. Her hair was green, not necessarily for Medusa but it fit. She ended up cutting her hair short and dying it pink so that the focus would be more on her music not her green hair. She has a lot of tattoo’s, her dad owned a tattoo shop when she was growing up. She said most of the tattoo’s she has she got on an impulse. Kailee also opens up about studying witchcraft and how she got into crystal healing.