Faouzia

Faouzia is in the Hollywire studio with Brandi Chang! We play Hollywords with her and talk all things music. Faouzia is not only an insanely talented artist, but she is a digital sensation. We chat with her about her powerful voice and artists she is inspired by. Faouzia also tells us what she’s up to when she is not making music. Faouzia is amazing!


