Faouzia is in the Hollywire studio with Brandi Chang! We play Hollywords with her and talk all things music. Faouzia is not only an insanely talented artist, but she is a digital sensation. We chat with her about her powerful voice and artists she is inspired by. Faouzia also tells us what she’s up to when she is not making music. Faouzia is amazing!
Noriel
Noriel is in the studio with Tony Moras to talk all things music and give us his Hollywire How-To’s!! Noriel tells about his favorite fashion trends, if he prefers a night out or a night in, PLUS his dating deal breakers… so ladies, listen up! We also talked to Noriel about his collab with fellow latin music hit-maker Maluma. It might just be our favorite Noriel track. Watch out interview and let us know which Noriel song is your fav!
Noriel is a Puerto Rican reggaeton singer, rapper, and trap artist. He entered the music scene in 2014 as part of the duo Kenxiel & Noriel with the charting single “Miedo a Morir” featuring Johnny Stone. In 2016, Noriel began branching out on his own to make numerous songs. Noriel’s success skyrocketed with the release of his album Trap Capos: Season 1. This album debuted at number 1 on the Latin Rhythm Albums chart and is the first trap album in Spanish to hit the mainstream market. His hit songs “Diablita” and his feature on Maulma’s “Cuatro Babys” have over 917 million views on YouTube combined. Noriel’s success continued with the release of his 2018 album “Trap Capos II” which hit the top ten on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. Noriel has over 4.6 million followers on Instagram and over 3.3 million subscribers on YouTube.
JACKIE AINA
Jackie Aina talks about being a pro at BeautyCon, even though she had her first panel this year. The beauty guru stunned in a floral romper that she decided on TWO HOURS before! She is a professional makeup artist gone Youtube Superstar who’s goal is to not only make men and women look good, but to feel good! More power to ya Jackie!
Amber Stevens & Damon Wayans Jr.
Amber Stevens West and Damon Wayans Jr. star in the new fall series “Happy Together” on CBS. They have so much fun on set together and there’s never a serious moment! They sing the shows answering machine song for us on the carpet! Amber tells us her crazy Los Angeles club stories about Lindsay Lohan and she loves her dance video from Mykonos! They break character all day long because they make each other laugh non stop. Their chemistry is spot on, you don’t want to miss this show!!