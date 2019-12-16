Gavin Magnus, Coco Quinn and Sophie Michelle

Zara Larsson is on the iHeart Radio Music Festival red carpet with Jana Rosenberg! We chat with her about the new music she’s working on, tour life with Ed Sheeran and more. She also spills the tea during Hollywire firsts! She tells details of her first kiss, first celebrity crush, and so much more. Zara is AMAZING. She’s so talented and adorable. Her new album is releasing very soon so stay tuned! Zara Larsson is a twenty one year old Swedish singer and songwriter. Her talent was first discovered at the young age of ten when she won the 2008 season of Talang, Sweden’s version of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’. Following her victory on the show, she signed with TEN Music Group at just fourteen. A few years later she released her first debut single “Uncover.” “Uncover” topped music charts all across Europe and was later recognized as a Platinum hit by Universal Music Sweden. Soon after she signed with Epic Records in the United States and released her first international album “So Good” in 2017. Dance-pop song, “Symphony” featuring Clean Bandit, became one of Larsson’s most successful hits off the album. Recently, Zara Larsson released a single with Don Diablo called “All The Time” which became an instant hit and continues to create tracks that top the charts.