Gavin Magnus, Coco Quinn and Sophie Michelle

Gavin Magnus, Coco Quinn and Sophie Michelle are in the Hollywire studio with Tony Moras to chat about Jam Jr.’s Christmas album and tour! These three all have songs on the album. They sing them for us and talk about the music videos. Plus, they play Christmas Trivia!! How much do these talented kids know about Christmas? Watch to find out!

