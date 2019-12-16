Gavin Magnus, Coco Quinn and Sophie Michelle are in the Hollywire studio with Tony Moras to chat about Jam Jr.’s Christmas album and tour! These three all have songs on the album. They sing them for us and talk about the music videos. Plus, they play Christmas Trivia!! How much do these talented kids know about Christmas? Watch to find out!
Zara Larsson
Zara Larsson is on the iHeart Radio Music Festival red carpet with Jana Rosenberg! We chat with her about the new music she’s working on, tour life with Ed Sheeran and more. She also spills the tea during Hollywire firsts! She tells details of her first kiss, first celebrity crush, and so much more. Zara is AMAZING. She’s so talented and adorable. Her new album is releasing very soon so stay tuned! Zara Larsson is a twenty one year old Swedish singer and songwriter. Her talent was first discovered at the young age of ten when she won the 2008 season of Talang, Sweden’s version of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’. Following her victory on the show, she signed with TEN Music Group at just fourteen. A few years later she released her first debut single “Uncover.” “Uncover” topped music charts all across Europe and was later recognized as a Platinum hit by Universal Music Sweden. Soon after she signed with Epic Records in the United States and released her first international album “So Good” in 2017. Dance-pop song, “Symphony” featuring Clean Bandit, became one of Larsson’s most successful hits off the album. Recently, Zara Larsson released a single with Don Diablo called “All The Time” which became an instant hit and continues to create tracks that top the charts.
James Maslow
James Maslow won the Macy’s iHeart Radio’s ring star award! James loves Justin Timberlake and is excited to see him perform. He met his favorite dj Benny Benassi, who remixed his song ‘All Day.’ He also got to host at iHeart and interview other celebrities that are performing at the festival. He and his dad will be on a new show called “50 Ways To Kill Your Mother” which is a major adrenaline rush!
Calum Worthy and Jackie Long
Calum Worthy and Jackie Long star in the new film “Bodied” produced by Eminem and directed by Joseph Kahn. This movie is about battle rappers and they got to work with actual battle rappers like Loaded Lux, Kid Twist, Dizaster, and Hollow Da Don. They hope that the audience takeaway is political correctness and freedom of speech.