Gianni and Kyle

Tony Moras is at the ARDY’s with the one and only Steve Aoki! Steve talks to us about all the new music he has coming out and more. In just 2 weeks, ‘RAVE’ will be released and it’s a song he is very excited for the world to hear. He also gives us the scoop on his ARDY’s DJ booth! ICYMI: Steve played his set inside of a giant disco ball all night and it was epic. Of course he was rocking head to toe Dim Mak!! Have you checked out his exclusive Dim Mok collection yet?! We are digging it.

One of the fathers of modern EDM, Steve Aoki has paved the way for what it means to be an electronic DJ. Born in 1977, Steve Aoki is a Japanese-American EDM guru born in Miami, but found his love for house music in California. In 2009, Aoki began topping charts with hit remixes to all stars like Drake, Will.I.Am and Michael Jackson, which helped put his name on the map. Aoki did not stop there, releasing albums that would top the charts and make Aoki a common household name. Now a days he has been working on other business endeavours, and has even been seen opening his own pizza restaurant conveniently called “PizzAoki.” Steve Aoki has worked with almost every big name in Hollywood, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.