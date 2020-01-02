HOLLYWIRE MUSIC INTERVIEWS POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS

Gianni and Kyle

Gianni & Kyle are in the Hollywire studio with Jana Rosenberg! These two are not only insanely talented artists, but they are also hilarious. We chat with them about their hit song “do you even miss me at all” and getting ready for tour with Marc E. Bassy. They reveal their pre-show rituals, which artist they would’ve DMed on Instagram when they were younger and more. If you haven’t heard Gianni & Kyle music yet, you are MISSING OUT!

