Gianni and Kyle

Gianni & Kyle are in the Hollywire studio with Jana Rosenberg! These two are not only insanely talented artists, but they are also hilarious. We chat with them about their hit song “do you even miss me at all” and getting ready for tour with Marc E. Bassy. They reveal their pre-show rituals, which artist they would’ve DMed on Instagram when they were younger and more. If you haven’t heard Gianni & Kyle music yet, you are MISSING OUT!
Loren Gray
Loren Gray Admits To Stealing A Picture of Eminem & Eats Kangaroo!! | Hollywire
HOLLYWEIRD
Loren Gray tells us all the weird things she owns and has done! She has a poster of Eminem in her room that she stole from her managers office. She recreated her old makeup looks for a makeup tutorial video on Youtube. The last time she was on a stage performing was at 13 years old and her voice cracked. She owns avocado socks and loves them. The weirdest thing she’s ever eaten was kangaroo!
Steve Aoki
Tony Moras is at the ARDY’s with the one and only Steve Aoki! Steve talks to us about all the new music he has coming out and more. In just 2 weeks, ‘RAVE’ will be released and it’s a song he is very excited for the world to hear. He also gives us the scoop on his ARDY’s DJ booth! ICYMI: Steve played his set inside of a giant disco ball all night and it was epic. Of course he was rocking head to toe Dim Mak!! Have you checked out his exclusive Dim Mok collection yet?! We are digging it.
One of the fathers of modern EDM, Steve Aoki has paved the way for what it means to be an electronic DJ. Born in 1977, Steve Aoki is a Japanese-American EDM guru born in Miami, but found his love for house music in California. In 2009, Aoki began topping charts with hit remixes to all stars like Drake, Will.I.Am and Michael Jackson, which helped put his name on the map. Aoki did not stop there, releasing albums that would top the charts and make Aoki a common household name. Now a days he has been working on other business endeavours, and has even been seen opening his own pizza restaurant conveniently called “PizzAoki.” Steve Aoki has worked with almost every big name in Hollywood, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Sofia Wiley and Matt Cornett
Matt Cornett and Sofia Wiley are in the Hollywire studio talking about the new show High School Musical: The Musical The Series!! The two dive into what separates the show from the legendary movie. They talk about a day in life on set and how much of a dream it is to be apart of such an iconic series exclusively on Disney Plus!
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a mockumentary web television series created for Disney+. The show focuses on a group of teenage theater enthusiasts at East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, who participate in creating their school production, High School Musical: The Musical. The first season consists of 10 episodes starring Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders. A former background cast member, Miss Jenn, begins working as the new drama teacher and decides to stage a performance of High School Musical: The Musical for her first winter production to celebrate the East High School’s affiliation with the original film. As they countdown to the opening night of their school’s first-ever production, friendships are tested, rivalries flare, and romance blossom.