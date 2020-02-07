Griffin Johnson Says His First Kiss Was Like A “Wet Mop”!!

Griffin Johnson and Kio Cyr are hanging out with our host Jana Roseneberg at SWAY LA! Jana is chatting with the guys about what goes down on a daily basis for them in the house. Plus, how their rise to fame via Tik Tok happened. The guys play “Never Have I Ever” and reveal details about their first kiss and more! More SWAY LA content from your favorite Tik Tokers coming soon!
Justin Roberts
Justin Roberts comes to the Hollywire Studio to chat about his career with Ashley Brinkman. Justin’s song ‘Six Figures’ has 7 million views. He said he came up with it by simply thinking of what rappers rap about and adding comedy to it; and it worked! Drake come to his 15th birthday party where Justin took photo’s with him and then was at a loss for words! But, when Drake left his party he ended up following Justin on Instagram! He has a new show out on Youtube called Work In Progress. He will be making a Team 10 movie that’s 30 minutes long and will be aired on his channel! We also chat about Shane Dawson and how he thinks Shane is revolutionizing the game! We play Hollywords with Justin and get all the tea about his life!
-
Shannon Purser
HOLLYWEIRD SERIES
Shannon Purser is in the Hollywire studio playing Hollyweird! She tells us the weirdest thing she had to do on set was thumb wrestle Adam Sandler! She had a very weird fan encounter, a weird habit of talking to herself, and she tells us about the weirdest socks she owns. Her and Joey King give each other weird, but cute, nicknames!
-
Zico
Tony Moras got to sit down with Zico while he was in Los Angeles! Zico admits to us that he loves Drake and is inspired by him! He grew up listening to Drake and idolizes him. Zico shares with us that he is shocked to have a non-Korean fanbase. He is also known to do celebrity impressions, and he is great at them! Zico is very involved with his merchandise and told us that he is very happy with the look of his shirts! Fashion is very important to Zico, he feels that it’s a way to express yourself.