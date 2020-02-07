Griffin Johnson Says His First Kiss Was Like A “Wet Mop”!!

Justin Roberts comes to the Hollywire Studio to chat about his career with Ashley Brinkman. Justin’s song ‘Six Figures’ has 7 million views. He said he came up with it by simply thinking of what rappers rap about and adding comedy to it; and it worked! Drake come to his 15th birthday party where Justin took photo’s with him and then was at a loss for words! But, when Drake left his party he ended up following Justin on Instagram! He has a new show out on Youtube called Work In Progress. He will be making a Team 10 movie that’s 30 minutes long and will be aired on his channel! We also chat about Shane Dawson and how he thinks Shane is revolutionizing the game! We play Hollywords with Justin and get all the tea about his life!