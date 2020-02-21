Hannah Meloche

Lauv is hanging out with Tony Moras on the iHeart Music Festival Red Carpet!! He talks new tattoos, new music, and of course… his new dog Billie. Billie LOVES the ladies. He also is making some music of his own. Here what Lauv has to say about that PLUS what new hits he has cooking. We’re HUGE Lauv fans and can’t wait to hear his next jam. For more Lauv news, subscribe to Hollywire!

Ari Leff or his stage name ‘LAUV’, is a 25-year-old singer and songwriter born in San Fransisco. Started as a child, Left already had a passion for music and went on to take piano and viola lessons which lead to learning to play the guitar at 11 years old. In high school, he played in bands in addition to studying jazz and electronic music. His stage name stemmed from his name ‘Ari’ meaning lion in Hebrew as well as a commemoration to his mother’s heritage. His first song, “The Other” went viral after posting to SoundCloud and hitting the Global Top 100 on Spotify. LAUV has drooped many well-known songs throughout the past years such as “I Like Me Better” in 2017, “I’m So Tired” with Troye Sivan and many more. As of October 5, 2019 LAUV has set off on his “How I’m Feeling” tour in addition to his upcoming studio album “How I’m Feeling” is set to drop March 2020 with his latest music.