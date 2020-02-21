POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS TOP INFLUENCERS INTERVIEWS

Hannah Meloche

Hannah Meloche is in the Hollywire studio catching up with Jana Rosenberg! She talks to us about her and her boyfriends reconciliation. Did you know he is her the man behind all of her amazing Instagram photos we love?! Plus, we discuss her gap year and where life is taking her next. Don’t miss our interview with Hannah and keep it here on Hollywire for more influencer and celebrity news!

