Hannah Meloche is in the Hollywire studio catching up with Jana Rosenberg! She talks to us about her and her boyfriends reconciliation. Did you know he is her the man behind all of her amazing Instagram photos we love?! Plus, we discuss her gap year and where life is taking her next. Don’t miss our interview with Hannah and keep it here on Hollywire for more influencer and celebrity news!
Are You Afraid Of The Dark Cast
The “Are You Afraid Of The Dark” reboot premieres TONIGHT! Jana Rosenberg is sitting down with Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sam Ashe Arnold, Lilyana Wray, and Miya Cech to talk about what you can expect from the new and improved spooky series on Nickelodeon. The cast reveals some of the shows scariest moments, as well as some behind the scenes moments you don’t get to see. We also talk about which celebrity the cast would bring on to the reboot if they could choose one! Let us know how excited you are about Nickelodeon’s “Are You Afraid Of The Dark” mini series in the comments below!
Lauv
Lauv is hanging out with Tony Moras on the iHeart Music Festival Red Carpet!! He talks new tattoos, new music, and of course… his new dog Billie. Billie LOVES the ladies. He also is making some music of his own. Here what Lauv has to say about that PLUS what new hits he has cooking. We’re HUGE Lauv fans and can’t wait to hear his next jam. For more Lauv news, subscribe to Hollywire!
Ari Leff or his stage name ‘LAUV’, is a 25-year-old singer and songwriter born in San Fransisco. Started as a child, Left already had a passion for music and went on to take piano and viola lessons which lead to learning to play the guitar at 11 years old. In high school, he played in bands in addition to studying jazz and electronic music. His stage name stemmed from his name ‘Ari’ meaning lion in Hebrew as well as a commemoration to his mother’s heritage. His first song, “The Other” went viral after posting to SoundCloud and hitting the Global Top 100 on Spotify. LAUV has drooped many well-known songs throughout the past years such as “I Like Me Better” in 2017, “I’m So Tired” with Troye Sivan and many more. As of October 5, 2019 LAUV has set off on his “How I’m Feeling” tour in addition to his upcoming studio album “How I’m Feeling” is set to drop March 2020 with his latest music.
Camila Cabello Cozies Up To ‘Cinderella’ Co-Star Nicholas Galitzine
Camila Cabello is in London shooting Disney’s live action ‘Cinderella’! Not only is she acting as the Cinderella in the film, but she also has a big hand in the music for the film. Camila has been posting to her Instagram page with her co-stars and getting comfortable with Nickolas Galitzine. Get the full scoop right her on Hot on Hollywire with Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti.