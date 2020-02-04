Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes or Johnny Orlando?!

Annie Leblanc is in the Hollywire studio for our BEHIND THE FAME podcast. We’re talking to Annie about EVERYTHING. From her boyfriend Asher Angel, to her new song “Utopia” and everything in between. Annie has done it all. She’s been in numerous TV shows for Brat Network, she’s collaborated with other artists like Hayden Summerall, she’s won a Teen Choice Award and now she’s making music that she couldn’t be more proud of. “Utopia” is the first song that feels completely hers. She can’t wait to continue making music that she loves and speaks to who she is. Annie also talks about her sister Hayley who is following closely in her sister’s footsteps . Annie is extremely talented and SO cute! We always love catching up with her. Stay tuned on Hollywire for more Annie Leblanc news! Julianna Grace “Annie” LeBlanc is a 14 year-old teen icon from Fort Gordon, Georgia. Annie is a singer, Youtuber, actress and a former gymnast. Annie first became famous thanks for her families Youtube channel, Bratayley. She currently stars on the Brat series ‘Chicken Girls’ and ‘A Girl Named Jo’. Annie has almost 8 million followers on Instagram. Her fan based is OBSESSED with her and her, Asher Angel. They are viewed as the teen ‘It’ couple. Fans call them ‘Ashannie’. There are hundreds of couple fan accounts that are dedicated to their relationship and we are just as obsessed with them. Annie recently has been doing videos with her sister Hayley. The two are true “sister goals”. She most recently released a song and music video titled “Utopia”. The music video features her heartthrob boyfriend, Asher Angel.