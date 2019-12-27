In Real Life is hanging out with Jana Rosenberg at the 2019 Jingle Ball! We chat with Brady, Sergio, Micheal Connor, Chance and Drew about their new Christmas song, “California Christmas” as well as their record label Broken Hero Records. The guys talk to us about why they wanted to start their own label and it is super inspiring! We play Christmas Trivia with IRL and they reveal which celebrity they want to be kissing under the mistletoe this year! Don’t miss the tea.
Will Forte
We chat with Will Forte on the red carpet in Austin, TX at SXSW, presented by Smirnoff!! Will is starring in Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut, “Booksmart.” He gushes over his director, Olivia, and thinks she did an amazing job as director. In high school, Will tells us, he got good grade and spent a good deal of time studying. His parents made an agreement with him, if he got good grades then he did not have to get a job. Will took that opportunity, studied hard, and remained jobless throughout his high school career!
We also speak with Diana Silvers on the red carpet for “Booksmart.” She tells us about her shock and excitement when she found out that she booked the role of ‘Hope’ in this film. We also find out about her embarrassing day while on set, which she turns into a hilarious story!
Timothy Granaderos
Timothy Granaderos plays Montgomery on Netflix’s tv show 13 Reasons Why Star visits the HOLLYWIRE studio. 13 Reasons Why has just wrapped season 2 and we already can’t wait for season 3! His character ‘Monty’ on 13 Reasons Why is portrayed as a villain. Tim admits to being an emotional guy and enjoys cleaning his house. During the interview, he shares a CRAZY fan encounter!!
CNCO
CNCO is in the Hollywire studio! We discuss how the group formed, their craziest fan encounter, and what a day on tour is like for them. Also, we discuss their first kiss! The guys tell us about their favorite place to visit, Tokyo and Europe. CNCO is a Latin American boy band who got their big break on the first season of television show “ La Banda.” This band consists of Joel Pimentel, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, and Zabdiel De Jesús. They won a five-year recording contract with Sony Music Latin after becoming the winning competitors on “La Banda.” Shortly after, the band went on tour with latin legend, Ricky Martin, and have caught the attention of fans from all around the world. Their second self titled album topped the billboard charts in 2018, and both their records debuted at number 1. We expect to see more from them!