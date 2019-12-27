HOLLYWIRE MUSIC INTERVIEWS POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS

In Real Life

In Real Life is hanging out with Jana Rosenberg at the 2019 Jingle Ball! We chat with Brady, Sergio, Micheal Connor, Chance and Drew about their new Christmas song, “California Christmas” as well as their record label Broken Hero Records. The guys talk to us about why they wanted to start their own label and it is super inspiring! We play Christmas Trivia with IRL and they reveal which celebrity they want to be kissing under the mistletoe this year! Don’t miss the tea.

