Jaden Hossler is chatting with our host, Jana Rosenberg at SWAY LA! Jaden plays Hollywire Firsts and talks about his first date with girlfriend Mads Lewis. He also chats with us about details of the Sway LA house – who lives there, what is happening on a day to day basis and more. Dont miss this!
Jaden Hossler is a famous Tik Tok star who is 18 years old, from Chattanooga Tennessee. He lives in LA with 4 other Tik Tok stars in the SWAY LA house. His comedy videos and lip-syncs are the reason for his 2 million plus followed on the platform. He is currently working on music. Jaden says the genre he wants to pursue is a punk rock vibe. He has more than 800k followers on Instagram and 50k on Twitter. His girlfriend is Madison Lewis, AKA Mads, another Tik Tok favorite. They started dating back in October of 2019 and are happier (and cuter) than ever!