Jayden Bartels, Indiana Massara, or Annie Leblanc?!

Ryan Guzman is in the Hollywire studio! He is telling us all about his role on Fox’s hit show “9-1-1”! You may know Ryan from his first breakout role as the heartthrob in the “Step Up Revolution”. Believe it to not, Ryan had to learn how to dance while auditioning for the role. He also tells us that acting and dancing are not his only claims to fame. Ryan LOVES MMA. If he was not an actor, he’d want to be a professional MMA fighter. Before acting, Ryan moved out to Los Angeles on whim. He tells us that his road to stardom was not easy. He also cracks us up during a game of Rapid Fire Questions. Don’t miss it and catch an episode of “9-1-1” season 2 on Fox!