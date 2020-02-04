Jayden Bartels, Indiana Massara, or Annie Leblanc?!

You Might also like
HRVY
HRVY is in the Hollywire studio on our BEHIND THE FAME podcast with Tony Moras and Jana Rosenberg! We’re talking to HRVY about what it’s been like to grow up in the limelight, travel the world, and stay grounded in the midst of complete stardom. HRVY has met some very famous friends along the way… such as fellow heartthrob Shawn Mendes and hottie Loren Gray. He talks to us about his relationships with other artist as well as his family. Especially his mom! HRVY is not only a talented heartthrob that we absolutely love, but he is one of the most kind and down to earth! He started out 2019 on a great foot having collaborated with South Korean male group, NCT Dream, on the song “Don’t Need Your Love”. The song is now one of the groups highest viewed tracks, with more than 13 million views on YouTube. HRVY had learned the entire choreography done for the video which garnered much praise from NCT fans and recognition in the KPOP community. He now has a new single “Younger” released with DJ Jonas Blue. This song has already seen much popularity and praise in its first week with over three million views on YouTube. Much more is expected to come from this young star.
Maia and Alex Shibutani
Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani gush over their Olympic winning costumes! Maia’s favorite dress was the red dress she wore at the Paradise program at the Olympics while skating to Coldplay. They won two Olympic medals! Something, not sport related, that people should not try is planning flights back to back. Alex knows that having swag means you don’t need to talk about your swag; it’s unspoken.
Ryan Guzman
Ryan Guzman is in the Hollywire studio! He is telling us all about his role on Fox’s hit show “9-1-1”! You may know Ryan from his first breakout role as the heartthrob in the “Step Up Revolution”. Believe it to not, Ryan had to learn how to dance while auditioning for the role. He also tells us that acting and dancing are not his only claims to fame. Ryan LOVES MMA. If he was not an actor, he’d want to be a professional MMA fighter. Before acting, Ryan moved out to Los Angeles on whim. He tells us that his road to stardom was not easy. He also cracks us up during a game of Rapid Fire Questions. Don’t miss it and catch an episode of “9-1-1” season 2 on Fox!