Johnny Orlando is on the Islands Records red carpet with Jana Rosenberg! We are catching up with this rising star on music and his 2020 goals. He gives us some EXCLUSIVE music news that you guys cannot miss! We also chat about his music video for “All These Parties” and more. Go Johnny!
Emeraude Toubia
Emeraude Toubia fangirls over the TV show “Empire” on the Teen Choice pink carpet. She talks “Shadowhunters” and that the show is coming to an end. She loves the fans and hopes they continue her acting journey with her. She would give the “Shadowhunters” fans a win if there was a fan category at the TCA’s.
Goody Grace
Goody Grace opens up about his career to Ashley Brinkman and Claire Ruane. When he moved to Los Angeles he crashed on Cisco Adler’s coach and Cisco’s old assistant, Gnash, took Goody shopping. They became finds and made Two Shots with Gnash. He wrote ‘Nostalgia Is A Lie’ three days after Mac Miller passed away. He met Mac at Coachella and then spent the Fourth of July at Mac’s bbq. Goody loves The Smiths and people even compare him to Morrissey! We play Hollywords with Goody and find out he’s never been on a vacation, he loves The Simpsons, and he’s friends with Travis Barker from Blink 182
SOFIA REYES
Sofia Reyes stopped by the Hollywire studio to discuss her music career and react to her own tweets!