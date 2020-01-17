We are so excited to have Kaycee Rice in the Hollywire studio! We play Hollywords with Kaycee and she spins the wheel to reveal her favorite movie which is “Bohemian Rhapsody”, and her favorite dance move, a back bend.. and she gives us a sneak peak of how that’s done! We even get a quick lesson on how to do one of Tony’s favorite dance moves, the Macarena! We discuss her crazy Instagram following and how that came to be back when Katy Perry retweeted one of Kaycee’s hip-hop dance solos in 2013. From there the Kaycee Rice fandom grew and so did her dance career, especially after she had the opportunity to dance on stage for the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show where she finally got to meet Katy (who remembered her) and another one of her all time idols, Missy Elliot! We also get the chance to discuss her dance career on World of Dance Season 2 and her relationship with dance partner, Sean Lew. AND we are lucky enough to get a quick inside scoop on the meaning and message behind Kaycee’s clothing line; Weirdo Apparel. We loved hanging out with you, Kaycee! Thanks for coming in!