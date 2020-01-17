HOLLYWIRE MUSIC INTERVIEWS POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS

JZI

Up and coming artist, JZI is in the Hollywire studio! She talks music that she is working and life in Las Vegas. We also talk to her about artists she wants to work with. Plus, artists that inspire the music she already has out. She is signed with George Browns record label. Together they are working on her upcoming album. We also play rapid fire questions with her where she reveals a lot! Don’t miss it. You can keep up with JZI on Instagram at @jzimusic.

