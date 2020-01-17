Up and coming artist, JZI is in the Hollywire studio! She talks music that she is working and life in Las Vegas. We also talk to her about artists she wants to work with. Plus, artists that inspire the music she already has out. She is signed with George Browns record label. Together they are working on her upcoming album. We also play rapid fire questions with her where she reveals a lot! Don’t miss it. You can keep up with JZI on Instagram at @jzimusic.
Kaycee Rice
We are so excited to have Kaycee Rice in the Hollywire studio! We play Hollywords with Kaycee and she spins the wheel to reveal her favorite movie which is “Bohemian Rhapsody”, and her favorite dance move, a back bend.. and she gives us a sneak peak of how that’s done! We even get a quick lesson on how to do one of Tony’s favorite dance moves, the Macarena! We discuss her crazy Instagram following and how that came to be back when Katy Perry retweeted one of Kaycee’s hip-hop dance solos in 2013. From there the Kaycee Rice fandom grew and so did her dance career, especially after she had the opportunity to dance on stage for the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show where she finally got to meet Katy (who remembered her) and another one of her all time idols, Missy Elliot! We also get the chance to discuss her dance career on World of Dance Season 2 and her relationship with dance partner, Sean Lew. AND we are lucky enough to get a quick inside scoop on the meaning and message behind Kaycee’s clothing line; Weirdo Apparel. We loved hanging out with you, Kaycee! Thanks for coming in!
Jeanine Mason
Jeanine Mason from Roswell: New Mexico is in the Hollywire studio chatting with Ashley Brinkman about her career! We play a hilarious game of Hollywords with Jeanine! She stars alongside Nathan Parsons, Tyler Blackburn, and Michael Trevino. She gives us a bts story about their first day on set!
Jason Sudeikis
We are on the red carpet for “Booksmart” talking to Jason Sudeikis, presented by Smirnoff. Jason has an acting role in the movie that was directed by his wife Olivia Wilde. His time in Austin was short but they did get to have some fun. Jason’s sister has a dance studio in Austin where he threw a dance party, partly for Olivia’s birthday and for her premiere! Jason crowns Olivia the best dancer at the party! He reveals there is dance choreography in the movie. He thinks directing “fits [Olivia] like a glove” – he says he is in awe of her.