POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS

K. Camp

K Camp is on this episode of our podcast BEHIND THE FAME! We chat with him about his HIT song and VIRAL Tik Tok jam, ‘Lottery’. K Camp tells us which is favorite Tik Tok to his song has been so far. Lizzo’s latest Tik Tok to ‘Lottery’ is definitely up there. Plus, he tells us about new music and new collaborations in the pipeline. We play 6-second Challenge and Finish That Phrase. Stream this BEHIND THE FAME episode on all platforms and watch it here right now!

Post Views: 41
Scroll to top