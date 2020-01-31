Scotty and Toddy from the Vlog Squad are at VidCon with Jana Rosenberg!! We chat all things vlogging, David Dobrik, music, tour, and more. We also play “Scotty or Toddy”. Watch now to see what’s more Scotty and what’s more Toddy! With 2.8 million followers on Instagram and 2.7 million Youtube, Scotty Sire is an internet sensation. He grew up in Newport Beach, California and always had a passion for music. Two years ago, he began independently releasing singles that have since garnered millions of views and streams. He is currently touring on the “What’s Going On Tour”. Check out his newest release “Notice Me” on all streaming platforms. Toddy Smith is a 26 year old former Vine star who was born and raised in Huntington Beach, California. Toddy moved his platform to Youtube and now has 1 million subscribers. Smith is currently touring with Scotty Sire performing songs of his own from his most recent album Volt. Make sure to watch the video for “Cork” that currently has over 400K views on Youtube.