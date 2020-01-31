K Camp is on this episode of our podcast BEHIND THE FAME! We chat with him about his HIT song and VIRAL Tik Tok jam, ‘Lottery’. K Camp tells us which is favorite Tik Tok to his song has been so far. Lizzo’s latest Tik Tok to ‘Lottery’ is definitely up there. Plus, he tells us about new music and new collaborations in the pipeline. We play 6-second Challenge and Finish That Phrase. Stream this BEHIND THE FAME episode on all platforms and watch it here right now!
Scotty & Toddy
Scotty and Toddy from the Vlog Squad are at VidCon with Jana Rosenberg!! We chat all things vlogging, David Dobrik, music, tour, and more. We also play “Scotty or Toddy”. Watch now to see what’s more Scotty and what’s more Toddy! With 2.8 million followers on Instagram and 2.7 million Youtube, Scotty Sire is an internet sensation. He grew up in Newport Beach, California and always had a passion for music. Two years ago, he began independently releasing singles that have since garnered millions of views and streams. He is currently touring on the “What’s Going On Tour”. Check out his newest release “Notice Me” on all streaming platforms. Toddy Smith is a 26 year old former Vine star who was born and raised in Huntington Beach, California. Toddy moved his platform to Youtube and now has 1 million subscribers. Smith is currently touring with Scotty Sire performing songs of his own from his most recent album Volt. Make sure to watch the video for “Cork” that currently has over 400K views on Youtube.
-
AJ Mitchell
AJ Mitchell is in the Hollywire studio with Jana Rosenberg talking all things music! AJ is an absolute heartthrob and a very successful one at that. He’s been busier than ever performing, making music in the studio, and doing collaborations with other A-list artists like Ava Max. Speaking of their song, “Slow Dance” is now a radio hit! AJ talks to us about what is journey has been like. We also talk to him about the fans! He has a MASSIVE fan base. We play Hollywire Firsts and AJ spills the tea. Don’t miss it! For more music and AJ Mitchell news, keep it right here on Hollywire.
-
Francesca Capaldi
Francesca Capaldi is in the Hollywire studio to chat all about her life and career! She was a lead in the show “Dog With A Blog” and loved being on this show! She is also playing Connie in “Connie the Conjurer.” We play the 6 second challenge with Francesca and test her trivia knowledge!