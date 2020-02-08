Kian Lawley and JC Kaylen Reveal The CRAZIEST Challenge On Reality House Season 2

Kian Lawley and JC Kaylen are on this episode of Hollywire’s BEHIND THE FAME with Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras. They are talking all things Reality House Season 2! Kian and JC reveal the craziest challenge they’ve ever done on the show, play 6-second challenge and more. The two also leave voice messages on Instagram for their favorite celebs. Don’t miss this!
TESSA BROOKS Teases Upcoming Tour & Dream Car Details !!
We caught up with the lovely and beautiful Tessa Brooks on the Beautycon pink carpet! The youtube sensations talks about the upcoming Girls Night in Tour! She also shares some realness about the beauty and social media industry as well as her best beauty hacks! Tessa Brooks rocked a pair of mini sunglasses indoors and we were living for it (and her entire Dior outfit) !! Should we say best dressed?
Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer has an amazing podcast with her husband and iHeart Radio called Wine Down. She has an EP that she is working on for next year! She wrote all the songs herself and the songs are all about her and her husbands relationship. She cannot wait to har her baby and get back to work! Although it’s a full-time job she hopes to book some roles and get back on TV. She saw Jason Bateman at a park and snuck some photos of him because she loves his show Ozark!!
Carson Lueders
Carson Lueders is in the Hollywire studio chatting with Ashley Brinkman about his acting and music career! He stars in the hit show ‘Chicken Girls’ on Brat alongside Annie Leblanc, Hayden Summerall, Brooke Elizabeth Butler, and Lilia Buckingham. He hasn’t done a lot of acting, he says, but he is very excited about his role on the show. Carson says the biggest flirt on set is his friend Greg Marks! Right now, he is binge watching ‘Riverdale.’ He also reveals that his celebrity crush is Camila Mendes and Selena Gomez. He brought his famous dog Louie who has his own Instagram account! His hit song ‘Have You Always’ music video was a blast to film, he had a lot of fun. We play Hollywords with him and find out Hayden Summerall is like a little brother to him and that he loves In & Out!