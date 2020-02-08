HOLLYWIRE BEHIND THE FAME PODCAST POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS

Kian Lawley and JC Kaylen Reveal The CRAZIEST Challenge On Reality House Season 2

Kian Lawley and JC Kaylen are on this episode of Hollywire’s BEHIND THE FAME with Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras. They are talking all things Reality House Season 2! Kian and JC reveal the craziest challenge they’ve ever done on the show, play 6-second challenge and more. The two also leave voice messages on Instagram for their favorite celebs. Don’t miss this!

