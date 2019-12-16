KSI is on this episode of Hollywire’s podcast BEHIND THE FAME. In case you haven’t heard, he absolutely dominated in the fight against Logan Paul. KSI reveals just how sweet ($$) the victory really is after the big win. He also talks about the beef he has with both Logan and Jake Paul. KSI is not a fan of the Paul brothers one bit. In this exclusive interview with Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras, he reveals why the Paul’s and some of the other internet personalities like Tana Mongeau and David Dobrik are not his favorite people in the industry. Another mega-star he doesn’t care for? Justin Bieber. Don’t miss his explanations as to why PLUS which Youtube stars he’s pairing up in the ring. After you watch and/or listen, go stream “Down Like That” by KSI ft. Rick Ross.