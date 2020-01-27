Lewis Capaldi and Yungblud

Lewis Capaldi is catching up with Hollywire’s Tony Moras at Spotify’s Best New Artist Grammy event! We chat about Billie Eilish, vans and how Lewis is a Grammy nominee amongst some other of his favorite artists. The interview was so much fun that Yungblud crashed it!! These two had some HILARIOUS stuff to say about guys who wear Vans.. don’t miss this!
