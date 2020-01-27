Lewis Capaldi and Yungblud

Brooke Elizabeth Butler star of ‘Sage Alexander’ explains her character Leah and how she’s a guardian angel to Sage played by Hayden Summerall. Her character is very quiet which is the opposite of herself! While on the set of ‘Chicken Girls’ season 3, Brooke and Annie Leblanc did the ‘In My Feelings’ challenge from the popular Drake song. Brooke breaks down season 3 and says it’s very different from the other season’s. She also was in the show ‘Overnights’ with Jordyn Jones on the Brat Youtube channel! She says that her brother Rush Holland Butler is the most likely to goof around on set, Hayden Summerall is most likely to say the wrong lines, and Annie Leblanc is the most likely to start a dance party anywhere!!