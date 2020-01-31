Lexy Panterra is in the Hollywire studio with Jana Rosenberg!! Her EP “A Gemini Valentine” is OUT now!! We chat with Lexy about the EP and the other artist she brought on to be part of it. We also chat with her about her epic music video “Pretty Young Savage” ft. Too Short. In case you haven’t seen it yet, there is a special guest appearance by Drake’s dad. Watch our interview with Lexy now and then go stream “A Gemini Valentine”!
Jason Genao
Jason Genao is in the studio with Tony Moras and Jana Rosenberg for episode 5 of Hollywire’s BEHIND THE FAME podcast. We’re talking to Jason about all things acting, his fans and his success on Netflix’s “On My Block”. We also chat with him about what he’d want to be doing if he wasn’t acting. Watch/listen to the podcast to find out that and more!
Up and coming American actor, Jason Genao, is currently taking the world by storm. Raised in Jersey City, New Jersey, Genao knew he wanted to be an actor since he was nine years old. As a kid, he loved watching movies and reciting the lines alongside the actors and actresses on screen. After a few auditions, Jason booked a guest role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. His success continued and landed a role on Netflix’s The Get Down as Napoleon. Genao has since starred in the film Logan and the CBS show God Friended Me. Since 2018, Jason stars as Ruby Martniez in Netflix’s On My Block. He plays a math genius who often acts as the voice of reason in the group. He is also the face of the 2019 DoSomething.org campaign, Ride & Seek, which advocates for people to buckle up and stay safe while driving on the road. You can join Jason’s over one million followers on Instagram and watch him in the upcoming season 3 of On My Block.
Lennon Stella
Lennon Stella is in the Hollywire studio! We discuss her love for Nashville, TN and working on the tv show Nashville! She explains how they used her songs for the show and how it gave her time and experience while working on her own music. Her EP Love, Me is out! The most meaningful song to Lennon is Breakaway.
Jake Miller
Jake Miller is in the Hollywire studio! We play Hollywords with Jake and find out his favorite cereal, his celebrity crush, and his favorite cartoons! We discuss his first live performance opening for Snoop Dogg, he met with all of the labels when he graduated high school, and what it was like to be signed for Warner Brothers.