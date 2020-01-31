POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS

Lexy Panterra

Lexy Panterra is in the Hollywire studio with Jana Rosenberg!! Her EP “A Gemini Valentine” is OUT now!! We chat with Lexy about the EP and the other artist she brought on to be part of it. We also chat with her about her epic music video “Pretty Young Savage” ft. Too Short. In case you haven’t seen it yet, there is a special guest appearance by Drake’s dad. Watch our interview with Lexy now and then go stream “A Gemini Valentine”!

