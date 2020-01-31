Lexy Panterra

Jason Genao is in the studio with Tony Moras and Jana Rosenberg for episode 5 of Hollywire’s BEHIND THE FAME podcast. We’re talking to Jason about all things acting, his fans and his success on Netflix’s “On My Block”. We also chat with him about what he’d want to be doing if he wasn’t acting. Watch/listen to the podcast to find out that and more!

Up and coming American actor, Jason Genao, is currently taking the world by storm. Raised in Jersey City, New Jersey, Genao knew he wanted to be an actor since he was nine years old. As a kid, he loved watching movies and reciting the lines alongside the actors and actresses on screen. After a few auditions, Jason booked a guest role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. His success continued and landed a role on Netflix’s The Get Down as Napoleon. Genao has since starred in the film Logan and the CBS show God Friended Me. Since 2018, Jason stars as Ruby Martniez in Netflix’s On My Block. He plays a math genius who often acts as the voice of reason in the group. He is also the face of the 2019 DoSomething.org campaign, Ride & Seek, which advocates for people to buckle up and stay safe while driving on the road. You can join Jason’s over one million followers on Instagram and watch him in the upcoming season 3 of On My Block.