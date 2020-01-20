Lonr. is in the Hollywire studio on our BEHIND THE FAME podcast! Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras are talking to this rising artist about his hit song “A.M.”. The song is currently blowing up on Tik Tok. Not only that, but Lonr. is currently nominated for a Grammy! He is a songwriter for H.E.R. He tells us about his relationship with her and reveals they have a song together coming out soon! Get all the details and more right here on Hollywire.
Bryce Hall and Tayler Holder
Bryce Hall and Tayler Holder are hanging out with Tony Moras at InstaSkate with INSTAGRAM. We chat with these two Tik Tok sensations about their friendship, living together and what they want for Christmas. They reveal that they are single and are in the market for serious girlfriends! Ladies, hit Bryce and Tayler up!
Bryce Hall began his social media career in 2014 and since then has accumulated over 1.7 million followers on Instagram. Hall is originally from Maryland but now resides in Los Angeles where he lives with his friend and other social media star, Tayler Holder. He is most commonly known for posting his day to day life and showcasing his unique fashion looks. You can also find Byrce on other social media platforms like Tiktok, where he has over 1.3 million fans, and YouTube where he has over 835K subscribers. His online success even earned him a spot on the Press Play Tour.
Tayler Holder, social media influencer, singer, and aspiring actor and model has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram. Tayler was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Los Angeles at the age of 18. He has traveled all around the world to perform and meet his fans. In 2018, he starred as Luke on the Brat series Dirt. He also released his first single “Fallback” in August of 2018. Tayler is also successful on other social media platforms such as TikTok where has over 4 million fans.
Hayden Summerall
Hayden Summerall is in the Hollywire studio with Jana Rosenberg! We played Noggins Up and Rapid Fire Questions, PLUS got to chat all things music. Hayden tells us who he’d want to do a collab with if he could pick anyone. We also got the inside scoop on what tour with Johnny Orlando was like. As much as we’d love a Johnny and Hayden collab, Shawn Mendes might take the cake on Hayden’s first pick. Watch the full interview to get all the details AND the story of Hayden’s craziest fan encounter yet.
Hayden Summerall is one of our favorites here at Hollywire! At just 14, this young teen heartthrob has a huge fan base. He comes from a big family, born in Dallas, Texas being one of 4 boys! As far as TV/film goes he has done it all. He famously played TK in ‘Chicken Girls’ on Brat Network as well as appearing in the pilot episode of ‘Sneaky Pete’. Hayden has also become a big name in music since going on tour with Jacob Sartorius in 2018. Recently, he and Johnny Orlando are taking the world by storm. We can’t wait to see what Hayden will do next.
Max & Harvey
CHECK OUT Max and Harvey’s new song: https://open.spotify.com/track/4DTbk7…
Some of our favorite British boys, Max & Harvey, came by the studio to chat with us! Not only were we lucky enough to interview them, we even got to hear a live performance of their new song “Trade Hearts”. They even told us where they got the inspiration for the song! We got to hear about their craziest fan experience and it sounded wild. They said their dream collab would be with Marshmello! We had so much fun with these boys and can’t wait to see what they have coming up!