Lonr.

Lonr. is in the Hollywire studio on our BEHIND THE FAME podcast! Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras are talking to this rising artist about his hit song “A.M.”. The song is currently blowing up on Tik Tok. Not only that, but Lonr. is currently nominated for a Grammy! He is a songwriter for H.E.R. He tells us about his relationship with her and reveals they have a song together coming out soon! Get all the details and more right here on Hollywire.

