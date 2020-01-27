POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS

Mads Lewis

Mads Lewis in the Hollywire studio on our podcast BEHIND THE FAME! We chat with her about her rise to fame via Musical.ly, and now Tik Tok. She also is on Brat network with Annie Leblanc and Indiana Massara. Mads tell us about her friendship with them. She also gushes about her boyfriend Jaden Hossler! We play 6 second challenge and Mads leaves voicemails for Jaden AND celeb crush Kian Lawley.

Post Views: 30
Scroll to top