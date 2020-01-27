Mads Lewis

“Cobra Kai” is a new series in it’s second season that takes place 34 years after the original film, “The Karate Kid,” and an event in 1984 at the ‘All Valley Karate Tournament.’ The story follows the reopening of the Cobra Kai dojo by Johnny Lawrence and his old rivalry with Daniel La Russo. The show stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and Martin Kove. They sum up season 1 in one word, awesomeness, victory, and triumphant. We discuss the fight scenes that went into season 2 and all of the training that went into it. They explain that they did not get a lot of time to train so that made things even harder and pushed the cast even harder. They spill that the fight scenes are going to be bigger and better than in season 1! The fan response has been amazing and the love has been revived for this movie and show. The three leads give us season 2 details and how the stakes are higher, new characters, and bigger fight scenes!