Mads Lewis in the Hollywire studio on our podcast BEHIND THE FAME! We chat with her about her rise to fame via Musical.ly, and now Tik Tok. She also is on Brat network with Annie Leblanc and Indiana Massara. Mads tell us about her friendship with them. She also gushes about her boyfriend Jaden Hossler! We play 6 second challenge and Mads leaves voicemails for Jaden AND celeb crush Kian Lawley.
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland flew on the iHeart Radio private with Paula Abdul, her friends Debby Ryan and Darren Criss. She is most excited to see Childish Gambino, Fleetwood Mac, Justin Timberlake, and Jack White who she is presenting for. Sarah executive producer on her new romcom “The Wedding Year” with Anna Camp and Jenna Dewan.
Kim Dickens
We catch up with Kim Dickens in Austin, TX at SXSW. She is promoting her Netflix movie “The Highwaymen” alongside Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson. She mainly worked with Kevin in her scenes. She had an amazing time filming this movie! She reveals she is a big country music fan! She loves Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert. We also discuss her role in “Fear of the Walking Dead.”
Kim Dickens is known for roles in various television shows and feature films. She may be most recognizable for her recurring roles in multiple television series including Lost, Friday Night Lights, House of Cards and Fear the Walking Dead. The Walking Dead spin-off series led her to the nomination for the Saturn Award for Best Actress on Television in both 2016 and 2017. Kim has also made a name for herself in ensemble roles in movies such as Footloose, The Blind Side and thriller, Gone Girl in which she was nominated for the Film Critics Association Award for Best Ensemble in both Central Ohio and Georgia.
Cobra Kai
“Cobra Kai” is a new series in it’s second season that takes place 34 years after the original film, “The Karate Kid,” and an event in 1984 at the ‘All Valley Karate Tournament.’ The story follows the reopening of the Cobra Kai dojo by Johnny Lawrence and his old rivalry with Daniel La Russo. The show stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and Martin Kove. They sum up season 1 in one word, awesomeness, victory, and triumphant. We discuss the fight scenes that went into season 2 and all of the training that went into it. They explain that they did not get a lot of time to train so that made things even harder and pushed the cast even harder. They spill that the fight scenes are going to be bigger and better than in season 1! The fan response has been amazing and the love has been revived for this movie and show. The three leads give us season 2 details and how the stakes are higher, new characters, and bigger fight scenes!