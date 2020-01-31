Miley Cyrus Is Blacklisted From The Grammys

Asher Angel is in the Hollywire studio with Tony Moras for our Fan Q&A Polaroid game!! We got the Asher Angel tea… everything from why he got into the entertainment industry to his celebrity crush. Asher also walk us through what goes on right before a big performance. He even spills on what his guilty pleasure is and the DETAILS of his first kiss experience. Let us know what you think of our Fan Q&A with our boy Asher in the comments below!

Asher Dov Angel is an American actor. He began his career as a child actor in the 2008 film Jolene, starring Jessica Chastain. He is known for his role as Jonah Beck in the 2017 Disney Channel series Andi Mack. In 2019 Angel portrays Billy Batson in the DC Extended Universe film Shazam!