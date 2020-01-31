Miley Cyrus Is Blacklisted From The Grammys

Miley Cyrus was not at this years Grammy awards! Her presence was not only missed but noticed by many Miley fans. Miley took to social media to explain why she is most likely “blacklisted” from the Grammys and other award show. Gabi Conti and Jana Rosenberg have all the details right here on Hot on Hollywire.
You Might also like
-
Asher Angel Fan Q&A
Asher Angel is in the Hollywire studio with Tony Moras for our Fan Q&A Polaroid game!! We got the Asher Angel tea… everything from why he got into the entertainment industry to his celebrity crush. Asher also walk us through what goes on right before a big performance. He even spills on what his guilty pleasure is and the DETAILS of his first kiss experience. Let us know what you think of our Fan Q&A with our boy Asher in the comments below!
Asher Dov Angel is an American actor. He began his career as a child actor in the 2008 film Jolene, starring Jessica Chastain. He is known for his role as Jonah Beck in the 2017 Disney Channel series Andi Mack. In 2019 Angel portrays Billy Batson in the DC Extended Universe film Shazam!
-
Loren Gray
Loren Gray is in the Hollywire studio paying Hollywire Polaroid. She tells us about the first time she was in the studio and her greatest accomplishment. Also, her biggest inspiration (Eminem) and her favorite dessert. We find out when her first kiss was and how it happened!
-
INNA
We hung-out with INNA at the Hollywire studio! She was studying political science while in school but transitioned to music soon after. She has almost 4 billion hits on Youtube! She has been touring non-stop. She loves Mexico and Japan the most! She collaborated with Pitbull and met him while in Japan! She also was a host on The Voice! We play Hollywords with INNA and find out her most embarrassing fan moment! She loves Instagram and her celebrity crush is Justin Timberlake! Her album ‘Yo’ and her track ‘Iguana’ is out!