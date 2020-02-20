New Hope Club Plays ‘Never Have I Ever’ and Talks New Album!

Jana Rosenberg is at Vidcon 2019 with Annie LeBlanc! We’re talking to Annie about all the exciting things she’s currently got going on, her experience in her BF Asher Angel’s ‘One Thought Away’ music video and of course doing some Rapid Fire FAN Questions. We had a blast with Annie at VidCon!

Julianna Grace “Annie” LeBlanc is a 14 year-old teen icon from Fort Gordon, Georgia. Annie is a singer, Youtuber, actress and a former gymnast. She rose to fame back in 2010 through her families Youtube vlog channel, Bratayley. She currently stars on the Brat web series ‘Chicken Girls’ and ‘A Girl Named Jo’. She has almost 8 million followers on Instagram and her followers are obsessed with her and her boyfriend, Asher Angel. They are viewed as the teen ‘It’ couple. Fans call them ‘Ashannie’. There are hundreds of couple fan accounts that are dedicated to their relationship and we are just as obsessed with them.