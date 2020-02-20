New Hope Club Plays ‘Never Have I Ever’ and Talks New Album!

New Hope Club is in the Hollywire studio with Jana Rosenberg! They’re talking about their new album and song collaboration with REHAB. We play Never Have I Ever and the guys spill all the tea. Don’t miss it!
