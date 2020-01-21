Adam Conover is in the Hollywire studio chatting with Jana Rosenberg! He is the host of Nickelodeon’s new game show “The Crystal Maze”. Adam tells us what is like to host a game show that is as fun and exciting as “The Crystal Maze”. Aside from hosting the show, he has his own comedy show on Netflix called “Adam Ruins Everything”. In honor of that, we play Rave or Ruin! Find out what Adam raves about and what he ruins right here on Hollywire. Also be sure to catch “The Crystal Maze” on Nickelodeon January 24th.
