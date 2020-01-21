Adam Conover

Lilia Buckingham is in the studio with Jana Rosenberg! We talk to her about the THREE different shows she’s in on Brat. Not only is she acting in Crown Lake, she also is producing episodes! Lilia also tells us about her the anti-bullying organization she started with her best friends and brother called “Positively Social”. The organization encourages kids and teens to be nice on social media, spread love and discourage bullying on all platforms. Lilia is the sweetest and so much fun!One of our favorite celebs right now is Lilia Buckingham! At 16 years old she is already a very decorated dancer and huge part of the Brat family. Born and raised in Los Angeles, it’s no surprise she’s a mega star. She has starred on Chicken Girls, Total Eclipse, and Dirt making her one of the most popular Brat stars. Before starring in multiple Brat videos she guest starred on Modern Family and Good Morning America. She’s also celeb bffs with Mackenzie Ziegler! Lilia is the whole package and we love her!