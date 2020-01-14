Paul Campbell is hanging out in the Hollywire studio with Tony Moras. Paul has starred in various Hallmark films. In case you haven’t noticed, Hallmark has some pretty attractive actors in their projects. Paul is not only one of them, but he is in the Hunks of Hallmark fan group!! Well deserved, if you ask us. He’s not just good looking – Paul is super talented. We chat with him about other projects he has in the works and actors that have inspired him throughout his career.
