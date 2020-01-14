Paul Campbell

Tony Moras is hanging out with siblings Brooke Butler and Rush Holland at VidCon 2019!! We are catching up with these two on everything they have going on these days. Rush and Brooke tell us about all of the content creators they’re meeting at Vidcon and tell us what they’re favorite everything is!

Brooke Butler is an actress and singer. She gained popularity on TikTok where she posted videos and amassed over 350k followers. She made a rendition of the song “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” which went viral, and she now posts videos across all social media platforms. She plays Ellie on the web drama show “Chicken Girls” and she was additionally cast in 2019’s Next Level.

Rush Holland is a social media star, actor, and singer that gained popularity through his Instagram account. He has 450,000 followers and additionally plays the character Flash on the show “Chicken Girls.” He is now a group member of the band “RockYourHair” and he uses social media to show fans footage of being on tour.