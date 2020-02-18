LATEST FILM INTERVIEWS POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS

Ross Butler Talks Noah Centineo BROMANCE

Ross Butler is in the Hollywire studio with Jana Rosenberg! We chat with him about ‘To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You’ and his working with his friend Noah Centineo. He also chats about the importance of ’13 Reasons Why’ and how the show affected in him and off set. Ross is a huge advocate for animal adoption. Just for him, we brought in 10 puppies from Paw Works adoption center in Los Angeles to hang with us during the interview!

