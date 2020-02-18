Ross Butler Talks Noah Centineo BROMANCE

Ross Butler is in the Hollywire studio with Jana Rosenberg! We chat with him about ‘To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You’ and his working with his friend Noah Centineo. He also chats about the importance of ’13 Reasons Why’ and how the show affected in him and off set. Ross is a huge advocate for animal adoption. Just for him, we brought in 10 puppies from Paw Works adoption center in Los Angeles to hang with us during the interview!
-
Ben Azelart
Ben Azelart is in the Hollywire studio!! We play a hilarious game of Noggin’s Up with Ben and he kills it! We discuss how he got started on YouTube two years ago while living in Hawaii. He tells us about the first video he made in Hawaii skateboarding off a cliff! Ben comes up with most of his videos on his own and he collaborates with his friends. Also, we discuss his relationship do’s and don’ts and whats next for his career.
Ben Azelart is a skateboarding Youtuber who was born in Texas on January 10th, 2002. Ben has garnered a lot of attention from his outrageous and entertaining self titled Youtube channel, where he would upload adventurous skating videos. From then
on he became an internet star and has over 1 million followers on Instagram. Ben’s most watched videos include: Skateboarding, cliff jumping, and other fun internet challenges. Nowadays you can also find Ben participating in a reality T.V. show called “Bucket
List” where he is seen skating and being himself all around.
-
Lilliana Ketchman
Lilly K is in the Hollywire studio with Jana Rosenberg! We chat with her about all things DANCE MOMS. She spills on all the drama and how she handled it all. Aside from Dance Moms, Lilly K is moving on. She recently shot a movie that is coming out very soon! She also has a Youtube channel that she shoots content for constantly. Just like fellow Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler, Lilly can also be seen in Sia’s music video for “Move Your Body”. We also play “Noggins Up” with Lilly and so much more. Don’t miss it!
Lilliana Ketchman is a dancer from Campaneria Ballet School in Fayetteville, NC. Ketchman is trained in numerous dancing styles, including lyrical, contemporary, jazz, hip hop, ballet, tap, and tumble. Lilliana competed her first solo at the age of five. She is known for her work on the reality television series Dance Moms, making appearances in the season 6B of the show. She has won many awards and accolades for her dancing, those of which include a Technical Excellence Award and a scholarship. Following in fellow Dance Moms star, Maddie Ziegler’s footsteps, Ketchman has worked with singer and songwriter Sia as a dancer for two of her music videos.
-
THE VAMPS
The Vamps stopped by HOLLYWIRE and explained how to create a VIBE when recording in the studio! They also describe their TYPE… 🙂