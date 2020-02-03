HOLLYWIRE MUSIC INTERVIEWS POPULAR POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS

Saweetie

Saweetie is on the red carpet with Jana Rosenberg! She talking all things music, her new album and some special collaborations she is very excited about. Plus, we chat with her about her new song “Sway With Me” featuring Galaxara!! We challenge Saweetie to a game of “Never Have I Ever” and she spills some serious tea. We love her and can’t wait to hear her new music!!

