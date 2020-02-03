Born in Huntington Beach, California, Brent Austin Rivera is a social media and Youtube personality, who got his rise to fame on the app Vine. By the time of Vine’s shut down in 2017, Rivera has already collected millions of followers on other social media platforms. He currently has 9.6 million subscribers on Youtube, and over 15 million followers on Instagram. His love for entertainment started in 2009 when he created his first Youtube channel, MrBrent98. Over the past few years, Rivera has shown an interest in acting–his breakout role was in the film Alexander IRL (2017), in which he portrayed the main character. Adding to his acting resume, Rivera also starred in Brobot,(2018) and plays Issac Salcedo in the popular Hulu show Light as a Feather (2018). He has had a guest appearance on How to Survive a Break-Up (2019), an online series produced by AwesomenessTV. Brent Rivera is on our BEHIND THE FAME podcast! Brent is not only hilarious, but an all around awesome human. He is one of the OG influencers and YouTube personality. Brent is also one of the best in the game. He is always coming up with hilarious videos that his fans can’t get enough of. Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras chat with Brent about how his career started and how far it has come since. We also chat with him about the juicy stuff. Brent spills on his celebrity crushes, which relationships he’s ‘shipping, plus some famous friends he’s met along the way. We also discuss his family life and other relationships he has in the industry. Aside from making hilarious content for the internet, Brent is a star on Hulu’s “Light As A Feather”. We talk on-set moments you don’t see in the show and what’s next in acting. Throughout our chat, Brent plays 6 Second Challenge, Hollywire How-To’s and more. We loved hanging with him on BEHIND THE FAME and can’t wait to see him in more projects soon!