Tate McRae is in the Hollywire studio with Tony Moras!! We are chatting with her about her hit song “Stupid” and the meaning behind it. Tate reveals if she’s ever been in love and how she writes songs about love. She also plays “Emotional Lyric” and it is HILARIOUS. Don’t miss this interview and go stream Tate’s song “Stupid” now!

Rising star Tate McRae is a Canadian dancer that has taken up singing, too. Her mother was also a dancer which let Tate naturally follow suit at the young age of 6. She has mastered five dance forms and was even featured as a main contestant on So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation in 2016 where she was crowned second runner up. Aside from dancing, now 16-year old Tate has a passion for singing and is making lots of progress as a singer-songwriter in recent years. Before the release of her first debut single “Tear Myself Apart,” Tate took to Youtube to sing covers and original songs for her audience. Her first song “One Day,” which quickly blew up, is what propelled her to professionally release her music. As of late, Tate’s most recent release is “stupid,” and it displays her talents and emotions as a teen singer-songwriter.