Tayler Holder, Chase Hudson or Bryce Hall?

You Might also like
-
Willam
We were lucky enough to have the fabulous, Willam come into the studio to tell us all about ‘A Star Is Born’! Willam told us all about his life growing up and even how he got into doing makeup. ‘A Star Is Born’ is out in theaters today and Willam told us all about what it was like to star with Lady Gaga! He said she was almost unrecognizable with her brown hair, but her unforgettable voice is what made him realize it was her! Willam just released his second solo album that even topped the charts!! We got real with Willam and loved his no F’s given mentality, Willam said YouTube isn’t for everyone, and he’s not afraid to tell someone that!!
-
Maia and Alex Shibutani
Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani gush over their Olympic winning costumes! Maia’s favorite dress was the red dress she wore at the Paradise program at the Olympics while skating to Coldplay. They won two Olympic medals! Something, not sport related, that people should not try is planning flights back to back. Alex knows that having swag means you don’t need to talk about your swag; it’s unspoken.
-
Ryan Guzman
Ryan Guzman is in the Hollywire studio! He is telling us all about his role on Fox’s hit show “9-1-1”! You may know Ryan from his first breakout role as the heartthrob in the “Step Up Revolution”. Believe it to not, Ryan had to learn how to dance while auditioning for the role. He also tells us that acting and dancing are not his only claims to fame. Ryan LOVES MMA. If he was not an actor, he’d want to be a professional MMA fighter. Before acting, Ryan moved out to Los Angeles on whim. He tells us that his road to stardom was not easy. He also cracks us up during a game of Rapid Fire Questions. Don’t miss it and catch an episode of “9-1-1” season 2 on Fox!