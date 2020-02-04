Tayler Holder, Chase Hudson or Bryce Hall?

We were lucky enough to have the fabulous, Willam come into the studio to tell us all about ‘A Star Is Born’! Willam told us all about his life growing up and even how he got into doing makeup. ‘A Star Is Born’ is out in theaters today and Willam told us all about what it was like to star with Lady Gaga! He said she was almost unrecognizable with her brown hair, but her unforgettable voice is what made him realize it was her! Willam just released his second solo album that even topped the charts!! We got real with Willam and loved his no F’s given mentality, Willam said YouTube isn’t for everyone, and he’s not afraid to tell someone that!!