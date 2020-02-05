Taylor Swift or Camila Cabello?

You Might also like
Kira Kosarin
Kira Kosarin is in the Hollywire studio! We play a hilarious game of Hollywords and find out that she prefers sneakers over heels, private jets over yachts, and her biggest pet peeve! Her song “Vinyl” was written when she was 17 years old! She never thought she would put it out but she did. Be sure to check out her music video too! “Love You Like You Hate Me” was written at home while hanging out, listening to H.E.R. “Take This Outside” is her album’s, Off Brand, banger! She wants people to feel great about themselves when listening to it and have a great time.
Cam
We got to hangout with Cam at Stagecoach! She tells us about when she hung out with Rita Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks! We discuss her collaboration with Diplo and Cam’s love for his song ‘So Long’ – she says all types of people love this new sound, there’s no genres anymore! Cam reveals she would collaborate with a K-pop band! And finally, she tells us he grandma’s best advice.
Camaron Ochs, best known for her stage name, Cam, is an American country music singer and songwriter. She started her journey as a song writer for some of the greatest names in music such as Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus. In 2010, Cam released her first debut album which caught the attention of many. Cam shared the stage with many major artists such as Harry Styles, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill. Cam was nominated for the Best Country Solo Performance at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards for her song Burning House and even went double platinum by the RIAA.
Niki & Gabi DeMartino
Niki DeMartino & Gabi DeMartino were bullied in middle school and needed to get closure 10 years later by making a YouTube video about it. Fans have been reacting in a positive way towards their videos and they want to see the real Niki & Gabi! They are coming out with ‘Twins Try’ series where they try new things! They love “The Jersey Shore” “Paris Hilton’s New BFF” or any MTV shows, like “Teen Mom.” They had to put their tour on hold but fans were supportive of this! Niki has made a ‘truth series’ that touches on mental heath issues. Gabi has her “Blood Queens” modeled after the hit show “Scream Queens” which stars Emma Roberts. Season 2 is coming out and there is a new character!! Gabi was the first to take music seriously as a career!