Taylor Swift or Camila Cabello?

We got to hangout with Cam at Stagecoach! She tells us about when she hung out with Rita Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks! We discuss her collaboration with Diplo and Cam’s love for his song ‘So Long’ – she says all types of people love this new sound, there’s no genres anymore! Cam reveals she would collaborate with a K-pop band! And finally, she tells us he grandma’s best advice.

Camaron Ochs, best known for her stage name, Cam, is an American country music singer and songwriter. She started her journey as a song writer for some of the greatest names in music such as Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus. In 2010, Cam released her first debut album which caught the attention of many. Cam shared the stage with many major artists such as Harry Styles, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill. Cam was nominated for the Best Country Solo Performance at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards for her song Burning House and even went double platinum by the RIAA.