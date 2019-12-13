Jason Wong is in the Hollywire studio with Tony Moras! Jason talks about the movie ‘The Gentlemen’ coming out in 2020. The film stars Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Colin Ferrell, Charlie Hunnam and more. Jason talks about what it is like to work with such a star studded cast, PLUS how action packed the film is. Jason has lots of stunts in ‘The Gentlemen’. He even knows how to do jujitsu and shows Tony how to do some moves. Jason is an extremely talented actor. Aside from ‘The Gentlemen’, he has also starred in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ as well as ‘Missing’. There is so much more to come for Jason Wong and we can’t wait!
- SHOWS
- POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS
- CELEBRITY NEWS
- FAN ACCESS