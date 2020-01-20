POPULAR CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS TOP INFLUENCERS INTERVIEWS

Addison Rae

Addison Rae is in the Hollywire studio with Jana Rosenberg!! Addison is talking about her rise to fame through Tik Tok. She has amassed 11 million followers on the platform. Addison tells us about the friends she now has through creating content on the app. She also talks about the Hype House! Stay tuned for more Addison Rae content and TEA about her relationship with Bryce Hall.

