Addison Rae is in the Hollywire studio with Jana Rosenberg!! Addison is talking about her rise to fame through Tik Tok. She has amassed 11 million followers on the platform. Addison tells us about the friends she now has through creating content on the app. She also talks about the Hype House! Stay tuned for more Addison Rae content and TEA about her relationship with Bryce Hall.
Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough stopped by to chat with Jana Rosenberg on the iHeart Radio Music Festival red carpet! Julianne recently released her first single in a few years. She performed the hit “Transform” for the first time on America’s Got Talent and we got the scoop on the song and where she’s going with her music now. Aside from music, Julianne has been keeping very busy creating her own company in the wellness industry. She explains how she feels healthier than ever mentally and physically and this is a VERY exciting time for her in all aspects of life. Julianne Hough is an American dancer, actress, and singer. She is a two-time professional champion of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. Her first lead acting role was in the 2011 film remake of Footloose. In September 2014, Hough joined Dancing with the Stars as a permanent fourth judge. In 2016, she played Sandy in the live Fox television production of Grease. She joined America’s Got Talent as a judge in 2019. Hough was born in Orem, Utah, the youngest of five children. Professional dancing seems to run in her family as her brother and all four of her grandparents were professional dancers. Julianne trained at the Center Stage Performing Arts Studio in Orem and started dancing competitively when she was only 9. At 10 years old, Hough’s parents sent her to London to be professionally tutored in the art of dance. Later at 12, she formed a pop group with her brother and Mark Ballas called, 2B1G. At 15, she returned to the United States and attended the Las Vegas Academy. Hough’s first country-music single, “Will You Dance With Me”, hit the charts in 2007 to raise money for the American Red Cross, and ended up placing at number 100 on the Billboard Pop 100 chart. She later signed with Universal Music Group Nashville’s Mercury Nashville division.
Mikaela Shiffrin Dishes About Her Unicycling Skills
Mikaela Shiffrin admits to us that she fell down a flight of stairs and the ‘Kids’ Choice Awards’ is the most Hollywood things she has done. She spent time learning how to ride a unicycle and thinks everyone should try it.
Dustin Lynch
Dustin Lynch had an amazing time performing at the iHeart Radio Festival. The crowd went wild and sang along with Dustin while he performed. His hit song “Good Girl” is out now! The music video has a Bonnie and Clyde storyline. Dustin is looking for his dream girl right now, he hasn’t found the one just yet. He is presenting with Sabrina Carpenter for Lynyrd Skynyrd.