Tik Tok star Avani Gregg is in the Hollywire studio!! Jana Rosenberg is chatting with her about how she blew up on Tik Tok and what she wants to do with her new found fame. Avani is an amazing dancer and athlete! Growing up, she was a gymnast. She is still able to do a lot of tricks that she sometimes incorporates into her Tik Tok videos! She also is a very talented makeup artist. Avani hopes to do celebrity makeup someday. Learn more about this rising star right here on Hollywire.

Avani Gregg is an Indiana born TikTok star who is known for her dance, comedy, and challenge videos. Gregg was a level 9 gymnast, training at level 10, before her social media fame. Aside from social media and gymnastics, Avani is set to have her first acting role in the online Brat show Chicken Girls as Gemma. Makeup is a hobby of hers– she posts looks on both her TikTok and Instagram accounts.