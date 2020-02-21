Why BTS ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ Is Unlike Any Other Albums

BTS‘ new album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ is officially out! Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details on why it is better than anything they have ever put out before. Get all the details right here on Hot on Hollywire.
Kane Brown
Tony Moras from Hollywire went to Nashville to chat with singer Kane Brown! Kane’s infamous truck was epic, he and his friends built it! He’s plans to take his truck Daytona truck meet. Kane released his album ‘Experiment’ on November 9th! This album was a lot of fun for Kane to put together and he wrote some of his songs while vacationing at a lake house. Although he’s been through a lot, he has been able to keep positive and always makes sure to connect with his fans. Sony dropped new headphones where you can listen to music while you talk on the phone! Congratulations to Kane and his wife Katelyn Jae on their wedding! He even got a tattoo of her name on his hand!
ACE HOOD
Ace Hood stopped by the HOLLYWIRE studio to chat about ‘Undefeated’ and share some insights into his health and fitness approach. The artist also explains his self development leading up to his 30th Birthday!
MARC SUMMERS
Marc Summers dishes about the weirdest moments on “Double Dare!” He had to leave the studio because they were using dog food on the show and he hates the smell. His weirdest pair of socks are red Christmas socks that he wears every year. And the weirdest thing he’s ever eaten are chocolate covered crickets!